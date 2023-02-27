Winter Park is looking for your input in naming a new city park

Winter Park's Parks & Recreation Advisory Board wants you to help name a new park to be located at the corner of Denning Drive and Orange Avenue.
The alteration of this 1.5-acre plot into green space (aka the Progress Point Project) will begin in April and is expected to be completed in early 2024.
You have until noon on March 8 to vote for your favorite park name using this survey. The three names in the final running are Progress Point Park, Gateway Park and Seven Oaks Park. The name that wins will be considered for recommendation.
Sadly, there is no box for a write-in.
⬛ dookiecruiser— Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) February 26, 2023
✅ Mr. Dingleberry’s Goochballoon asdfjkl;6969 pic.twitter.com/u1j1XNIyrr
Coming soon: Orlando Weekly Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Orlando stories every morning. Subscribe now and don't miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter