Winter Park is looking for your input in naming a new city park

Sadly, there is no box for a write-in.

By on Mon, Feb 27, 2023 at 1:47 pm

click to enlarge Conceptual rendering of the new Park to open early 2024. - Photo courtesy of City of Winter Park
Photo courtesy of City of Winter Park
Conceptual rendering of the new Park to open early 2024.

Winter Park's Parks & Recreation Advisory Board wants you to help name a new park to be located at the corner of Denning Drive and Orange Avenue.

The alteration of this 1.5-acre plot into green space (aka the Progress Point Project) will begin in April and is expected to be completed in early 2024.

You have until noon on March 8 to vote for your favorite park name using this survey. The three names in the final running are Progress Point Park, Gateway Park and Seven Oaks Park. The name that wins will be considered for recommendation.

Reina Nieves

Reina Nieves is Orlando Weekly's intern for the spring 2023 semester.
