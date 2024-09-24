Where to find free sandbags in Central Florida ahead of likely Hurricane Helene

The system is expected to strengthen into a major hurricane (Category 3 or higher) as it approaches Florida's Gulf Coast.
The National Weather Service issued a tropical storm watch early Tuesday for Orange, Seminole, Lake and Osceola counties.
To help residents prepare for the storm, several county agencies and community organizations have opened sandbag pickup locations across Central Florida for the next few days.
Orange County
The Orange County Public Works Division and Drainage Division, along with several other community organizations, will provide sandbags to residents. All residents are encouraged to bring a shovel to fill up to 10 empty sand bags they will be provided with at these locations.
The following Orange County locations are open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, and Wednesday, Sept. 25, unless noted otherwise.
Barnett Park
4801 W. Colonial Drive, Orlando
Bithlo Community Park
18501 Washington Ave., Orlando
Clarcona Horse Park
3535 Damon Road, Apopka
Downey Park
10107 Flowers Ave., Orlando
Edwards Field
Corner of Forest and First Street.
Meadow Woods Recreation Center
1751 Rhode Island Woods Circle, Orlando
Ocoee Public Works Department
301 Maguire Road
9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m Wednesday, Sept. 25
Ocoee residents must bring a valid ID or city utility bill for proof of residency. Each household will be provided 10 empty sandbags to be filled by the resident.
West Orange Recreation Center
309 S. West Crown Point Road, Winter Garden
Winter Garden Public Services Complex
880 W. Bay St.
Seminole County
Residents of Seminole County are able to receive up to 15 empty sandbags. Dirt will be provided, but attendees are asked to bring their own gloves and shovel at the following sites.
Boombah Sports Complex
3325 Cameron Ave., Sanford
8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday
Public Works Complex
800 W. Fulton St., Sanford
8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday
Eastmonte Park
830 Magnolia Drive, Altamonte Springs
8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday
Westmonte Recreation Center
624 Bills Lane, Altamonte Springs
8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday
Candyland Sports Complex
599 Longdale Ave.
10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday
Oviedo Public Works Maintenance Yard
1725 Evans St., Oviedo
Noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday
