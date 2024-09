Where to find free sandbags in Central Florida ahead of likely Hurricane Helene

click to enlarge Photo via Shutterstock

As Tropical Storm Helene continues its course up the Gulf Coast, residents and city officials across Florida have begun to prepare for rainy conditions.The system is expected to strengthen into a major hurricane (Category 3 or higher) as it approaches Florida's Gulf Coast.The National Weather Service issued a tropical storm watch early Tuesday for Orange, Seminole, Lake and Osceola counties.To help residents prepare for the storm, several county agencies and community organizations have opened sandbag pickup locations across Central Florida for the next few days.The Orange County Public Works Division and Drainage Division, along with several other community organizations, will provide sandbags to residents. All residents are encouraged to bring a shovel to fill up to 10 empty sand bags they will be provided with at these locations.The following Orange County locations are open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, and Wednesday, Sept. 25, unless noted otherwise.4801 W. Colonial Drive, Orlando18501 Washington Ave., Orlando3535 Damon Road, Apopka10107 Flowers Ave., OrlandoCorner of Forest and First Street.1751 Rhode Island Woods Circle, Orlando301 Maguire Road9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m Wednesday, Sept. 25Ocoee residents must bring a valid ID or city utility bill for proof of residency. Each household will be provided 10 empty sandbags to be filled by the resident.309 S. West Crown Point Road, Winter Garden880 W. Bay St.Residents of Seminole County are able to receive up to 15 empty sandbags. Dirt will be provided, but attendees are asked to bring their own gloves and shovel at the following sites.3325 Cameron Ave., Sanford8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday800 W. Fulton St., Sanford8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday830 Magnolia Drive, Altamonte Springs8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday624 Bills Lane, Altamonte Springs8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday599 Longdale Ave.10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday1725 Evans St., OviedoNoon to 7 p.m. Tuesday