Watch mysterious man with machete ding-dong ditch on Florida homes

A mysterious and frankly, creepy well-dressed man with a machete is knocking on doors in Broward County as shown by a doorbell camera video.

The video, provided by a couple who experienced the bizarre event in the middle of the night, shows the unidentified man dressed in business attire with a tie ringing on the couples' home with the handle of a machete. The Party City version of Patrick Bateman quickly disappeared when no one answered. The man apparently knocked on several doors.

Police have provided more patrols in the neighborhood that is located off of Inverrary Boulevard near North University Drive in Lauderhill. Police in the area have said that no crime has been committed by the man in question.

Those with more information about the man are encouraged to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.