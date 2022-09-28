ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Watch Hurricane Ian's approach on live webcams from Tampa, Naples

By on Wed, Sep 28, 2022 at 11:18 am

click to enlarge Watch Hurricane Ian's approach on live webcams from Tampa, Naples
Screenshot via Earthcam/Youtube

As Hurricane Ian gears up to slam into the southwest coast of Florida, many of the effects of the massive storm are already being felt in the state. Live traffic cameras and 24-hour webcams in the area are already showing terrifying conditions on the ground.

Hurricane Ian is projected to make landfall south of Tampa Bay as a strong Category 4 storm, with sustained winds above 130 miles per hour. Life threatening storm surge is expected near the eye of the storm. It's like that the storm will head toward the Orlando area and, due to its extreme size, outer bands of the storm are already here.

For some people, knowing what's coming can be comforting. With those folks in mind, we share the following streams of the approaching storm.

Tampa Bay Traffic Cameras:

Naples Pier Cam:

Charlotte Harbor Cam:



Englewood Beach:

Tags:

About The Author

Alex Galbraith

More
Scroll to read more Florida News articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

Enjoy these AI-generated paintings of rednecks shooting at hurricanes ahead of Hurricane Ian

Enjoy these AI-generated paintings of rednecks shooting at hurricanes ahead of Hurricane Ian
The best Hurricane Ian jokes and memes are already here

The best Hurricane Ian jokes and memes are already here
Tube house

A tube-shaped house is for sale in St. Petersburg
The Haunted Road brings a 'human slaughterhouse' to Orlando this Halloween

The Haunted Road brings a 'human slaughterhouse' to Orlando this Halloween

News Slideshows

Enjoy these AI-generated paintings of rednecks shooting at hurricanes ahead of Hurricane Ian

Enjoy these AI-generated paintings of rednecks shooting at hurricanes ahead of Hurricane Ian
The best Hurricane Ian jokes and memes are already here

The best Hurricane Ian jokes and memes are already here
Tube house

A tube-shaped house is for sale in St. Petersburg
The Haunted Road brings a 'human slaughterhouse' to Orlando this Halloween

The Haunted Road brings a 'human slaughterhouse' to Orlando this Halloween

News Slideshows

Enjoy these AI-generated paintings of rednecks shooting at hurricanes ahead of Hurricane Ian

Enjoy these AI-generated paintings of rednecks shooting at hurricanes ahead of Hurricane Ian
The best Hurricane Ian jokes and memes are already here

The best Hurricane Ian jokes and memes are already here
Tube house

A tube-shaped house is for sale in St. Petersburg
The Haunted Road brings a 'human slaughterhouse' to Orlando this Halloween

The Haunted Road brings a 'human slaughterhouse' to Orlando this Halloween

Trending

Save our SUVS: Orlando parking garages open up for free as storm approaches

By Alex Galbraith

Save our SUVS: Orlando parking garages open up for free as storm approaches

Central Florida shelters open in advance of Hurricane Ian

By Alex Galbraith

Central Florida shelters open in advance of Hurricane Ian

Fentanyl is not going to end up in your kid's Halloween basket

By Alex Galbraith

Fentanyl is not going to end up in your kid's Halloween basket

Hurricane Ian's forecasted track shifts slightly south, away from Tampa Bay

By Colin Wolf

Hurricane Ian's forecasted track shifts slightly south, away from Tampa Bay (2)

Also in News

Video shows Tampa Bay 'sucked out' by Hurricane Ian

By Alex Galbraith

Video shows Tampa Bay 'sucked out' by Hurricane Ian

Tornado watches issued in Central Florida counties ahead of Hurricane Ian's arrival

By Matthew Moyer

Tornado watches issued in Central Florida counties ahead of Hurricane Ian's arrival

Savage Love: If you insist on walking around naked, better put up curtains or risk arrest for indecent exposure

By Dan Savage

Savage Love: If you insist on walking around naked, better put up curtains or risk arrest for indecent exposure

Opinion: 'The Orlando Museum of Art is still bogged down in a crisis of integrity'

Opinion: 'The Orlando Museum of Art is still bogged down in a crisis of integrity'
More

Digital Issue

September 28, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us