Want to break big stories for alt-weeklies? Euclid Media Group is seeking reporting fellows

Euclid Media Group is seeking applications from young journalists and writers from non-traditional backgrounds for our upcoming New Voices Fellowship.If you're looking to break into journalism by carving out your own beat or want to switch careers with the space to make a name for yourself, give our fellowship a look.

This brand-new, paid fellowship aims to help writers from nontraditional backgrounds get a start in long-form journalism. For one year, fellows will work closely with a designated editor to tackle complex stories that go beyond daily deadlines, cultivating the kind of deeply reported narratives that alt-weeklies have long been known for.



Fellows will focus on writing well-reported stories with the aid of a team of editors. You’ll write — and write some more. Our editors will work with you to develop story ideas that dig into life in the city where you’ll live and work. Successful fellows will write several cover stories throughout their fellowship, and can also earn bylines in other areas of coverage (including food or arts) depending on their interests.



By working closely with an editor, you’ll learn how to develop story ideas outside the daily news cycle and learn to manage long-form projects. You’ll also get mentoring and feedback that will help you develop as a writer.



We’re especially interested in amplifying the voices of people of color and candidates from non-traditional backgrounds, whether you’re a first-generation college student, a newcomer to journalism or a reporter at a small paper looking for new opportunities.

EMG is looking for candidates in the markets of nCincinnati, Detroit, Louisville, Tampa, Orlando or San Antonio. We anticipate hiring two fellows this inaugural year.

The fellowship stipend is $35,000 to $40,000 for twelve months. You’ll be paid every other week. You must pay taxes on this income. Fellows will likely want to submit quarterly payments to the IRS.





How do I apply?

Send a résumé and cover letter to Euclid Media Group’s executive editor, Sarah Fenske, at [email protected]. In the letter, please tell us a bit about yourself, what makes you interested in long-form journalism, and how this fellowship could help you. Please let us know which cities in our company interest you We’d also like to see three writing samples. They don’t need to have been published, but they should show us how you write and maybe even how you think.