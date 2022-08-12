ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Want to break big stories for alt-weeklies? Euclid Media Group is seeking reporting fellows

By on Fri, Aug 12, 2022 at 12:30 pm

click to enlarge Want to break big stories for alt-weeklies? Euclid Media Group is seeking reporting fellows

Euclid Media Group is seeking applications from young journalists and writers from non-traditional backgrounds for our upcoming New Voices Fellowship.

If you're looking to break into journalism by carving out your own beat or want to switch careers with the space to make a name for yourself, give our fellowship a look.

This brand-new, paid fellowship aims to help writers from nontraditional backgrounds get a start in long-form journalism. For one year, fellows will work closely with a designated editor to tackle complex stories that go beyond daily deadlines, cultivating the kind of deeply reported narratives that alt-weeklies have long been known for.

Fellows will focus on writing well-reported stories with the aid of a team of editors.  You’ll write — and write some more. Our editors will work with you to develop story ideas that dig into life in the city where you’ll live and work. Successful fellows will write several cover stories throughout their fellowship, and can also earn bylines in other areas of coverage (including food or arts) depending on their interests.

By working closely with an editor, you’ll learn how to develop story ideas outside the daily news cycle and learn to manage long-form projects. You’ll also get mentoring and feedback that will help you develop as a writer.

 We’re especially interested in amplifying the voices of people of color and candidates from non-traditional backgrounds, whether you’re a first-generation college student, a newcomer to journalism or a reporter at a small paper looking for new opportunities.

EMG is looking for candidates in the markets of nCincinnati, Detroit, Louisville, Tampa, Orlando or San Antonio. We anticipate hiring two fellows this inaugural year.

The fellowship stipend is $35,000 to $40,000 for twelve months. You’ll be paid every other week. You must pay taxes on this income. Fellows will likely want to submit quarterly payments to the IRS.


How do I apply?

Send a résumé and cover letter to Euclid Media Group’s executive editor, Sarah Fenske, at [email protected]. In the letter, please tell us a bit about yourself, what makes you interested in long-form journalism, and how this fellowship could help you. Please let us know which cities in our company interest you We’d also like to see three writing samples. They don’t need to have been published, but they should show us how you write and maybe even how you think. 

We’ll close applications by September 15 and hope to make offers not long after that. If you need time to relocate, we’re happy to work with you on a start date that accommodates your individual needs. The fellowship will end one year after the start date.

Tags:

Scroll to read more Orlando Area News articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago raided, Florida politicians react

Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago raided, Florida politicians react
If that's John Morgan on the billboard, who is this?

The weirdest moments from John Morgan's new Metaverse ad
This shipping container shed is renting for $900 a month in Orlando

This shipping container shed is renting for $900 a month in Orlando
Florida Cup

Florida Cup draws record-breaking crowd to Camping World Stadium [PHOTOS]

News Slideshows

Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago raided, Florida politicians react

Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago raided, Florida politicians react
If that's John Morgan on the billboard, who is this?

The weirdest moments from John Morgan's new Metaverse ad
This shipping container shed is renting for $900 a month in Orlando

This shipping container shed is renting for $900 a month in Orlando
Florida Cup

Florida Cup draws record-breaking crowd to Camping World Stadium [PHOTOS]

News Slideshows

Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago raided, Florida politicians react

Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago raided, Florida politicians react
If that's John Morgan on the billboard, who is this?

The weirdest moments from John Morgan's new Metaverse ad
This shipping container shed is renting for $900 a month in Orlando

This shipping container shed is renting for $900 a month in Orlando
Florida Cup

Florida Cup draws record-breaking crowd to Camping World Stadium [PHOTOS]

Trending

Orlando Meats closes shortly after kitchen heads leave to open noodle house

By Alex Galbraith

Orlando Meats closes shortly after kitchen heads leave to open noodle house

Banner flying over Mar-a-Lago mocks Donald Trump following FBI raid

By Colin Wolf

Banner flying over Mar-a-Lago mocks Donald Trump following FBI raid

Siesta Key, other Sarasota County beaches shut down due to poop bacteria levels

By Molly Ryan

Siesta Key, other Sarasota County beaches shut down due to poop bacteria levels

Gov. Ron DeSantis' Press Secretary Christina Pushaw resigns to work on re-election campaign: 'The gloves are off'

By Alex Galbraith

Gov. Ron DeSantis' Press Secretary Christina Pushaw resigns to work on re-election campaign: 'The gloves are off'

Also in News

Take the SeaWorld Orlando coaster challenge next week as part of National Roller Coaster Day

By Matthew Moyer

SeaWorld's Ice Breaker

Siesta Key, other Sarasota County beaches shut down due to poop bacteria levels

By Molly Ryan

Siesta Key, other Sarasota County beaches shut down due to poop bacteria levels

Orlando Meats closes shortly after kitchen heads leave to open noodle house

By Alex Galbraith

Orlando Meats closes shortly after kitchen heads leave to open noodle house

Gov. Ron DeSantis' Press Secretary Christina Pushaw resigns to work on re-election campaign: 'The gloves are off'

By Alex Galbraith

Gov. Ron DeSantis' Press Secretary Christina Pushaw resigns to work on re-election campaign: 'The gloves are off'
More

Digital Issue

August 10, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us