Walt Disney World's 'Guardians of the Galaxy' ride is reportedly making riders barf

Whether it's the anticipation of four years of waiting, the brutal Florida heat or the ride's 360-degree spinning motion, the new Guardians of the Galaxy-themed ride is reportedly making riders sick.
A report from theme park news site Walt Disney World News Today claims that many riders were experiencing motion sickness from the ride, collecting themselves after the experience in nearby cafes and on planters. Twitter users who claim to have ridden the ride say that cast members were handing out barf bags to people experiencing motion sickness after riding the long-awaited ride.
Seriously, though, what an unbelievably well-run opening day. Boarding groups moving as planned, merch lines completely under control, plenty of merch available, and great traffic flow. Kudos. https://t.co/GjUFRLCTRw— justintime for happy hour 🍹 🍺 (@DisneyWithBooze) May 27, 2022
The ride opened last week and is one of the first components of a much-larger Epcot overhaul that is ongoing. It's the first Marvel-themed ride to open at Walt Disney World.
On a scale of 1 to barf bag - how likely do you think you are to throw up after Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind? 🥴— AllEars.Net (@AllEarsNet) May 31, 2022