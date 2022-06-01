VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Walt Disney World's 'Guardians of the Galaxy' ride is reportedly making riders barf

Are they barfing or just saying Groot?

By on Wed, Jun 1, 2022 at 1:23 pm

click to enlarge Ride vehicles - PATRICIA TOLLEY
Patricia Tolley
Ride vehicles

Whether it's the anticipation of four years of waiting, the brutal Florida heat or the ride's 360-degree spinning motion, the new Guardians of the Galaxy-themed ride is reportedly making riders sick.

A report from theme park news site Walt Disney World News  Today claims that many riders were experiencing motion sickness from the ride, collecting themselves after the experience in nearby cafes and on planters. Twitter users who claim to have ridden the ride say that cast members were handing out barf bags to people experiencing motion sickness after riding the long-awaited ride.

The ride opened last week and is one of the first components of a much-larger Epcot overhaul that is ongoing. It's the first Marvel-themed ride to open at Walt Disney World.

Slideshow

Look inside the recently opened Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind ride at Epcot

Ride vehicles
10 slides
Look inside the recently opened Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind ride at Epcot The "Galaxarium" queue. The "Galaxarium" queue. The "Galaxarium" queue. Another starship in the queue. Another starship in the queue.
Click to View 10 slides

About The Author

Alex Galbraith

More
Scroll to read more Orlando Area News articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

This Tampa Bay home comes with its own private freshwater spring

This Tampa Bay home comes with its own private freshwater spring
These are the best conspiracy theories Orlando has to offer

These are the best conspiracy theories Orlando has to offer
This eco-friendly mansion in Lake Nona just hit the market for $2.7M

This eco-friendly mansion in Lake Nona just hit the market for $2.7M
This Baldwin Park mansion comes with a movie theater, wine cellar for $3.1M

This Baldwin Park mansion comes with a movie theater, wine cellar for $3.1M

News Slideshows

This Tampa Bay home comes with its own private freshwater spring

This Tampa Bay home comes with its own private freshwater spring
These are the best conspiracy theories Orlando has to offer

These are the best conspiracy theories Orlando has to offer
This eco-friendly mansion in Lake Nona just hit the market for $2.7M

This eco-friendly mansion in Lake Nona just hit the market for $2.7M
This Baldwin Park mansion comes with a movie theater, wine cellar for $3.1M

This Baldwin Park mansion comes with a movie theater, wine cellar for $3.1M

News Slideshows

This Tampa Bay home comes with its own private freshwater spring

This Tampa Bay home comes with its own private freshwater spring
These are the best conspiracy theories Orlando has to offer

These are the best conspiracy theories Orlando has to offer
This eco-friendly mansion in Lake Nona just hit the market for $2.7M

This eco-friendly mansion in Lake Nona just hit the market for $2.7M
This Baldwin Park mansion comes with a movie theater, wine cellar for $3.1M

This Baldwin Park mansion comes with a movie theater, wine cellar for $3.1M

Trending

Tampa man killed by alligator while searching for frisbee

By Max Steele

Tampa man killed by alligator while searching for frisbee

Seminole County using artificial intelligence software that will recognize guns in schools

By Alex Galbraith

Seminole County using artificial intelligence software that will recognize guns in schools

Hillsborough County 18-year-old arrested for social media post about school shooting

By Alex Galbraith

Hillsborough County 18-year-old arrested for social media post about school shooting

South Park Avenue Starbucks in Winter Park is the latest local store to join the national union drive

By McKenna Schueler

South Park Avenue Starbucks in Winter Park is the latest local store to join the national union drive

Also in News

Hurricane Agatha remnants likely to reform over Gulf of Mexico, move east toward Florida

By Alex Galbraith

Hurricane Agatha remnants likely to reform over Gulf of Mexico, move east toward Florida

Hurricane evacuations less likely as gas prices rise

By News Service of Florida

Hurricane evacuations less likely as gas prices rise

Tampa man killed by alligator while searching for frisbee

By Max Steele

Tampa man killed by alligator while searching for frisbee

[VIDEO] Gator chomps golf ball on an Ormond Beach green

By Alex Galbraith

[VIDEO] Gator chomps golf ball on an Ormond Beach green
More

Digital Issue

June 1, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us