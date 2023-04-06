Nominate your local favorites for 2023 BEST OF ORLANDO®

Walt Disney World to resume sales of annual passes this month

Can you hear the distant, ecstatic screams of Disney adults everywhere?

By on Thu, Apr 6, 2023 at 5:43 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Walt Disney World to resume sales of annual passes this month
Photo by Seth Kubersky

For the first time since late 2021, Walt Disney World will resume sales of annual passes. And if you step outside right now, you can hear the distant, ecstatic screams of Disney adults everywhere.

The sales of three levels of annual passes — Incredi-Pass, Sorcerer and Pirate Pass — resume online starting April 20.  Sales volume is expected to be heavy, so be prepared for delays. (Kind a good rule of thumb on all things theme park these days.) Sales of the Florida resident-exclusive Pixie Dust pass will continue unaffected.

For Disney Vacation Club members, the Sorcerer Pass will be available online early on April 13.

There will only be a limited number of each tier of pass available, so act fast if you want to claim one.

Another new perk for passholders is that, starting April 18, they will be able to go to any WDW theme park after 2 p.m. without holding a reservation. (Except for Magic Kingdom on weekends.) The reservation requirement was, obviously, deeply unpopular with passholders.


Coming soon: Orlando Weekly Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Orlando stories every morning. Subscribe now and don't miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

About The Author

Reina Nieves

Reina Nieves is Orlando Weekly's intern for the spring 2023 semester.
Scroll to read more Orlando Area News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Florida Republicans want to make it harder to declare public-health emergencies

By Jim Saunders, News Service of Florida

Rep. Joel Rudman wants to change Florida laws surrounding public-health emergencies.

Orange County school board member Alicia Farrant claimed the district prioritizes LGBTQ students. That didn’t go over well

By McKenna Schueler

Orange County School Board member Alicia Farrant speaking at a rule development workshop on April 4, 2023.

Recognizing the worst failures of the year in government transparency

By the Electronic Frontier Foundation and MuckRock News

Recognizing the worst failures of the year in government transparency

Florida’s local elected officials worry state preemption bills could ‘chill’ local policymaking

By McKenna Schueler

Florida's Capitol building in Tallahassee

Also in News

Florida Republican targeting public sector unions got $19,000 from business groups last month

By McKenna Schueler

Florida Republican targeting public sector unions got $19,000 from business groups last month

Controversial Florida bill would allow people to sue over the removal of Confederate monuments

By Jim Turner, the News Service of Florida

Controversial Florida bill would allow people to sue over the removal of Confederate monuments

Florida Senate passes bill that blocks doctors from offering gender-affirming treatments to trans youths

By Jim Saunders, News Service of Florida

Fight for Trans Rights rally on Saturday, March 11, at City Hall in downtown Orlando

Florida’s local elected officials worry state preemption bills could ‘chill’ local policymaking

By McKenna Schueler

Florida's Capitol building in Tallahassee
More

Digital Issue

April 5, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us