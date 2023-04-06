Walt Disney World to resume sales of annual passes this month

For the first time since late 2021
, Walt Disney World will resume sales of annual passes
. And if you step outside right now, you can hear the distant, ecstatic screams of Disney adults everywhere.
The sales of three levels of annual passes — Incredi-Pass, Sorcerer and Pirate Pass — resume online starting April 20. Sales volume is expected to be heavy, so be prepared for delays. (Kind a good rule of thumb on all things theme park these days.) Sales of the Florida resident-exclusive Pixie Dust pass will continue unaffected.
For Disney Vacation Club members, the Sorcerer Pass will be available online early on April 13.
There will only be a limited number of each tier of pass available, so act fast if you want to claim one.
Another new perk for passholders is that, starting April 18, they will be able to go to any WDW theme park after 2 p.m. without holding a reservation. (Except for Magic Kingdom on weekends.) The reservation requirement was, obviously, deeply unpopular
with passholders.
