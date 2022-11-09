Walt Disney World to close for Tropical Storm Nicole

The most magical place on Earth will be closed tomorrow morning.
Walt Disney World posted an update to the weather section of their website at 11 a.m. on Nov. 9, stating that their theme parks will begin to have a phased closure starting at 5 p.m today. The parks will remain closed through the morning of Nov. 10 and will likely not reopen at their normally scheduled hours, according to the update.
Animal Kingdom will be closing today at 5 p.m., Hollywood Studios will be closing at 6 p.m., and Magic Kingdom and Epcot will be closing at 7 p.m. Extended hours at Magic Kingdom will be canceled as well, alongside nighttime performances in all parks.
Typhoon Lagoon will also close Nov. 10.
Walt Disney World Resort Update on Tropical Storm Nicole - For the latest information, visit: https://t.co/9Z6IFb5tiK pic.twitter.com/kfRNQKKkBh— Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) November 9, 2022
Other theme parks around the Orlando area are taking precautions against Nicole as well. Universal Orlando has issued a statement on their website regarding the oncoming weather, announcing that their water park, Volcano Bay, will close on Nov. 9 as their other theme parks will likely be delayed in opening on Thursday.