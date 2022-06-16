VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Walt Disney World reveals special Father's Day meals, desserts

By on Thu, Jun 16, 2022 at 3:25 pm

click to enlarge WALT DISNEY WORLD
Walt Disney World

If you’re spending Father’s Day at Disney, the House of Mouse has rolled out a series of delicious treats just for dad. From big plates of barbecue to dadly desserts, there's something in every corner of the park.

Le Cellier Steakhouse at Epcot will serve an exquisite meat-and-potatoes meal perfect for father figures:  a platter of beef prime rib with gravy, horseradish, and truffled fingerling potatoes. The Regal Eagle Steakhouse is offering a lower-priced version, a platter of Memphis dry-rubbed barbecue available on Father's Day only (see above).

Got room for dessert? The Sunshine Seasons has you covered. Try their small apple–peanut butter tart with coconut crumble and a chocolate mustache that is also edible; it could be an ode to a dad.

click to enlarge WALT DISNEY WORLD
Walt Disney World

If your dad is a Star Wars fan, Amorette’s Patisserie is the place for him, serving a red velvet cake decorated with Darth Vader and his famous line “I am your father” (which he never actually said).

click to enlarge WALT DISNEY WORLD
Walt Disney World


At Disney’s resorts you can celebrate with fudge brownies decorated with a pretzel frame, showing favorite fatherly moments from The Incredibles and The Princess and the Frog.

click to enlarge WALT DISNEY WORLD
Walt Disney World

For a full list of what's offered, check out the news from Disney's blog.

