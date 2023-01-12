Walt Disney World responds to unhappy feedback with price changes and perks to benefit guests

Freebies and relaxed restrictions to bring back some magic

By on Thu, Jan 12, 2023 at 12:52 pm

click to enlarge Walt Disney World responds to unhappy feedback with price changes and perks to benefit guests
Walt Disney World/Facebook

Walt Disney World is kicking off 2023 with changes to the most magical place on Earth and its not-so-magical prices.

Disney announced Tuesday it would be implementing updates to benefit parkgoers and annual passholders, offering some free perks and relaxed restrictions .

The changes come after a recent history of admission price increases and added fees throughout Disney parks — as well as unhappy fans and workers fighting for wages in line with Central Florida's cost of living. In a staff update posted on Disney Parks Blog, Chairman of Experiences and Products Josh D'Amaro notes some recent achievements (like Tron Lightcycle's upcoming opening) as well as changes requested by both visitors and employees. While the changes may not address all the feedback Disney has received, D'Amaro hopes to add value to guests' experiences.

Related
Tron Lightcycle Run opens in April

Disney announces opening date for new Magic Kingdom attraction Tron Lightcycle Run: Bio-digital jazz, man.

 
So, here are the changes the diehard Disney adult, acquiescing parents and every Disney-goer in between can look forward to:

Free self-parking at Disney World Resort hotels

For the first time since prices rose in 2018, guests can now enjoy complimentary overnight self-parking at Disney Resort hotels.

Disney Resort guests continue to receive free standard parking at the parks (with admission and a park reservation) and complimentary on-site transportation including buses, monorails and Disney Skyliner.

Reservation requirements to be relaxed for annual passholders

Annual passholders will be able to visit the parks after 2 p.m. without needing a park reservation beginning in the next few months (except on Saturdays and Sundays in Magic Kingdom). Pass blockout dates will continue.
 
"While the theme park reservation system remains important to manage attendance in our parks, especially on busier days, we realize our Passholders enjoy more spontaneous visits — and this change will make that possible," writes Disney World Resort Director of Communications Avery Maehrer in a blog post.
 
Attraction photo downloads to be included with Disney Genie+

Guests who purchase Disney Genie+ service will now receive digital downloads of their Disney PhotoPass attraction photos, taken in the park on the day of their purchase, at no extra cost. This perk will be available within the next few months, according to Disney.


Coming soon: Orlando Weekly Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Orlando stories every morning. Subscribe now and don’t miss a thing. Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Orlando Area News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

The best decisions you can make in Orlando this year

By J.D. Casto, Ida V. Eskamani, Bao Le-Huu, Matthew Moyer, Nicolette Shurba and Jessica Bryce Young

The best decisions you can make in Orlando this year

Far-right conspiracy theory network OAN will now broadcast for free in Orlando

By Colin Wolf

Far-right conspiracy theory network OAN will now broadcast for free in Orlando

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis moves to install state control over Disney’s land

By Jim Turner, NSF

Reedy Creek Improvement District office building

Florida judge will consider whether to toss out a lawsuit over Gov. DeSantis' migrant flights

By The News Service of Florida

Florida judge will consider whether to toss out a lawsuit over Gov. DeSantis' migrant flights

Also in News

Florida lawmakers file legislation that would legalize fentanyl test strips, an overdose prevention tool

By McKenna Schueler

Florida lawmakers file legislation that would legalize fentanyl test strips, an overdose prevention tool

UF will spend $300,000 on new swimming pool for incoming university president Ben Sasse

By Emma Behrmann and Fresh Take Florida

The John H. and Mary Lou Dasburg President’s House stands with an open gate on Village Drive in Gainesville, Florida, on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023.

Florida judge will consider whether to toss out a lawsuit over Gov. DeSantis' migrant flights

By The News Service of Florida

Florida judge will consider whether to toss out a lawsuit over Gov. DeSantis' migrant flights

Florida’s ‘intellectual freedom’ college surveys are ‘highly problematic,’ says witness

By Ryan Dailey, NSF

Florida’s ‘intellectual freedom’ college surveys are ‘highly problematic,’ says witness
More

Digital Issue

January 11, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us