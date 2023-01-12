Walt Disney World responds to unhappy feedback with price changes and perks to benefit guests

Walt Disney World is kicking off 2023 with changes to the most magical place on Earth and its not-so-magical prices.
Disney announced Tuesday it would be implementing updates to benefit parkgoers and annual passholders, offering some free perks and relaxed restrictions .
The changes come after a recent history of admission price increases and added fees throughout Disney parks — as well as unhappy fans and workers fighting for wages in line with Central Florida's cost of living. In a staff update posted on Disney Parks Blog, Chairman of Experiences and Products Josh D'Amaro notes some recent achievements (like Tron Lightcycle's upcoming opening) as well as changes requested by both visitors and employees. While the changes may not address all the feedback Disney has received, D'Amaro hopes to add value to guests' experiences.
So, here are the changes the diehard Disney adult, acquiescing parents and every Disney-goer in between can look forward to:
Free self-parking at Disney World Resort hotels
For the first time since prices rose in 2018, guests can now enjoy complimentary overnight self-parking at Disney Resort hotels.
Disney Resort guests continue to receive free standard parking at the parks (with admission and a park reservation) and complimentary on-site transportation including buses, monorails and Disney Skyliner.
Reservation requirements to be relaxed for annual passholders
Annual passholders will be able to visit the parks after 2 p.m. without needing a park reservation beginning in the next few months (except on Saturdays and Sundays in Magic Kingdom). Pass blockout dates will continue.
"While the theme park reservation system remains important to manage attendance in our parks, especially on busier days, we realize our Passholders enjoy more spontaneous visits — and this change will make that possible," writes Disney World Resort Director of Communications Avery Maehrer in a blog post.
Attraction photo downloads to be included with Disney Genie+
Guests who purchase Disney Genie+ service will now receive digital downloads of their Disney PhotoPass attraction photos, taken in the park on the day of their purchase, at no extra cost. This perk will be available within the next few months, according to Disney.
