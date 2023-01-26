Voting by mail is getting harder in Florida — all ballot requests made before the 2022 election have been canceled

Here’s how you can make sure to get your mail-in ballot

By and on Thu, Jan 26, 2023 at 1:59 pm

Voting by mail is about to get harder for Floridians - Photo courtesy Wikimedia Commons
Photo courtesy Wikimedia Commons
Voting by mail is about to get harder for Floridians

There are some new hurdles in place for Floridians who vote by mail.

Due to recent legislation signed into law by Florida Gov. DeSantis — using the fig leaf of election fraud, though none was found in Florida — all requests for mail-in ballots made before the 2022 election have been canceled.

So if you're looking to vote by mail in the 2024 elections (or 2023 municipal elections, where applicable), you're going to have to request a new vote-by-mail ballot, and you should probably get on it soon.

Per this new law, Florida voters have to turn in new vote-by-mail requests after each midterm and presidential election. In other words, voters now have to re-enroll with their county's Supervisor of Elections for this next election cycle.

There are several way to re-enroll with the Orange County Supervisor of Elections. You can submit an online application through the SOE's website. You can call the office and request a ballot over the phone. You can submit a hard-copy request via mail or (ahem) fax. Or you can visit their offices in person.

You will need to have at the ready several pieces of information to request your mail-in ballot: name, permanent home address, date of birth, and one of the following: driver's license number, state ID card number or the last four digits of your Social Security number. You will also have to provide a signature, which will be checked against your mailed-in ballot.

In addition, voting-rights group Common Cause Florida strongly suggests that even if you have submitted a request within the proper time window for 2023 or 2024 elections, now might be a very good time to double-check the status of your request.


About The Authors

Matthew Moyer

Read More about Matthew Moyer

Reina Nieves

Reina Nieves is Orlando Weekly's intern for the spring 2023 semester.
Read More about Reina Nieves
