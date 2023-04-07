Nominate your local favorites for 2023 BEST OF ORLANDO®

Vote now in the first round of the Best of Orlando® 2023

Shoot your shot! You have until May 15 to write in your favorites

By on Fri, Apr 7, 2023 at 12:29 am

Vote now in the first round of the Best of Orlando® 2023

It's that magical time of the year, the time we Orlando Weekly editors are all ears: Our nomination round for the Best of Orlando® 2023 is now open! It's your turn to tell us about the best restaurants, the coolest bands, the most fascinating boutiques in the City Beautiful. Go to vote.orlandoweekly.com and write in the best ... of everything.

Now is the moment to nominate the comfiest movie theater, the most challenging art gallery, and that local politician who will always get your vote. Also, the dry cleaner who gets out every stain, the dog trainer who stopped Fido's worst habits, and the best place to buy floor tiles. Because life is a mix of the sublime and the prosaic, and we want to hear all of your recommendations. That's why we have more than 350 award categories spread across 10 different sections, covering almost aspect of life in Orlando.

You only have from NOW until May 15 to write in nominations. After that, only the top vote-getters from the nomination round go on to compete in the final voting. The bar, restaurant, record store or crystal shop you love can't make it onto the ballot for Best of Orlando if you don't support them now, so get a move on!

Jessica Bryce Young

Jessica Bryce Young

Jessica Bryce Young has been working with Orlando Weekly since 2003, serving as copy editor, dining editor and arts editor before becoming editor in chief in 2016.
