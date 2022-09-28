ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Volusia, Flagler County announce curfews for Hurricane Ian

By on Wed, Sep 28, 2022 at 6:33 pm

Two Central Florida counties have announced curfews for residents on Wednesday and Thursday night.

The curfews in both counties will begin at 8 p.m. and run until 7 a.m. the next morning. In addition, Volusia County has forbidden driving on the beach due to fears of storm surge from Hurricane Ian, closed Barracuda Bridge and noted that all bridges over the Halifax River will close in the event of wind speeds over 39 mph.

The curfew does not apply to employees driving to and from work, law enforcement or emergency workers, though ID might be requested. Flagler County specifically allows people experiencing a medical emergency as permitted to travel. Violation of either curfew is punishable by an up to $500 fine and up to 60 days in jail. 

