Volusia County Sheriff's Office bodycam footage shows first responders, witnesses pulling woman from submerged SUV

Yesterday, after an SUV veered off the road and overturned in the water, deputies, witnesses & firefighters worked together to push it upright.

The driver was submerged and unconscious but still had a pulse. She's critical but has a chance to survive thanks to this crew. pic.twitter.com/PXmXFXOEgh — Volusia Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) July 6, 2022

Volusia County first responders and witnesses helped save a 57-year-old woman whose SUV overturned into a canal.

According to Volusia County Sheriff's Office deputies, the SUV swerved off the road and overturned in a canal off Maytown Road located in Oak Hill around noon.



Body camera footage shared by the Sheriff's Office shows deputies, firefighters and civilians trying to right the submerged car. After successfully flipping the vehicle, firefighters were able to cut open the floor and save the woman.

According to the sheriff, the woman still had a pulse but was unconscious when they rescued her.

She was taken to Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach and is still in critical condition as of Wednesday. This incident is under investigation by Highway Patrol.