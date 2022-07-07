VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Volusia County Sheriff's Office bodycam footage shows first responders, witnesses pulling woman from submerged SUV

By on Thu, Jul 7, 2022 at 11:08 am


Volusia County first responders and witnesses helped save a 57-year-old woman  whose SUV overturned into a canal.

According to Volusia County Sheriff's Office deputies, the SUV swerved off the road and overturned in a canal off Maytown Road located in Oak Hill around noon.

Body camera footage shared by the Sheriff's Office shows deputies, firefighters and civilians trying to right the submerged car. After successfully flipping the vehicle, firefighters were able to cut open the floor and save the woman.

According to the sheriff, the woman still had a pulse but was unconscious when they rescued her. 

She was taken to Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach and is still in critical condition as of Wednesday. This incident is under investigation by Highway Patrol.

