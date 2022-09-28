Video shows Tampa Bay 'sucked out' by Hurricane Ian

Video from Matt Tilman of Bayshore Blvd in Tampa. The bay being sucked out. #hurricaneian #ian pic.twitter.com/F54Lv1r5KV— Jordan Steele (@JordanSteele) September 28, 2022
Video from earlier this morning on Bayshore Boulevard in Tampa shows that the city's famous bay was blown out by the storm.
The effect was compounded by low tide at the time, but nevertheless, the bay without water is an eerie sight.
The video came hours before Hurricane Ian made landfall south of the area. Videos from within the storm show how terrifying a Category 4 hurricane can be.
In the beginning eyewall of Ian... Rotonda. September 28, 2022