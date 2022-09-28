ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Video shows Tampa Bay 'sucked out' by Hurricane Ian

By on Wed, Sep 28, 2022 at 1:54 pm



Video from earlier this morning on Bayshore Boulevard in Tampa shows that the city's famous bay was blown out by the storm.

The effect was compounded by low tide at the time, but nevertheless, the bay without water is  an eerie sight.

The video came hours before Hurricane Ian made landfall south of the area. Videos from within the storm show how terrifying a Category 4 hurricane can be.


Watch Hurricane Ian's approach on live webcams from Tampa, Naples

Watch Hurricane Ian's approach on live webcams from Tampa, Naples

