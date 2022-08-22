Video shows plane crashing into Orlando area road near UCF

Everyone is safe ! A 1956 Cessna 182 Skylane went down on University Boulevard and Econ Trail in Orlando Friday due the engine failure.— FL360aero (@fl360aero) August 20, 2022
It is being said , aircraft was on a maintenance flight at the time of the crash landing.
📹: Raiah Collins#aircraft #safety #aviation pic.twitter.com/t9mupj0pCm
Video captured over the weekend shows the. terrifying moment when a small Cessna aircraft crashed into the intersection of N. Econ Trail and University Boulevard.
The mid-century small-engine aircraft was attempting an emergency landing after suffering engine trouble. The plane is owned by Aerial Messages Leasing Company of Longwood, and owner Remy Colin told WKMG that he was in the plane at the time of the crash.
The crash was captured by Raiah Collins, who described the moments she realized the plane was coming down.
“At first, it was coasting, then it was just down. All of the cars just stopped," she said. "And I just wanted to get the video. I started calling 911, you know, and people were getting out of their cars to go over to it.”
Officials say that no one was harmed in the crash. The pilot suffered minor injuries and did not go to the hospital. Florida Highway Patrol said the plane did minor damage to a driveway wall and two palm trees.
https://t.co/mRGUTnkvVI pic.twitter.com/w6MT4WZnQz— OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) August 19, 2022