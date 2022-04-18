Video shows massive alligator visiting Venice on Easter morning

1. Happy #Easter🐰!



2. We’re not sure the Easter bunny stayed long in Venice this morning after coming across this bad boy…



3. We’re guessing he was about 10’ long. FWC was advised but did not respond. Stay safe & call us if you need us!



🐇👮🏽‍♂️🐊🚨 pic.twitter.com/hHqCMybolm