Video shows massive alligator visiting Venice on Easter morning

A Florida neighborhood was visited by the most Florida version of the Easter Bunny last weekend.
According to a video posted to social media by the Sarasota Sheriff's Department, a large gator was spotted crossing lawns Easter morning in the Harrington Lakes neighborhood of Venice, Florida.
"We’re not sure the Easter bunny stayed long in Venice this morning after coming across this bad boy, " says a tweet from the department. "We’re guessing he was about 10’ long. FWC was advised but did not respond. Stay safe & call us if you need us!"
1. Happy #Easter🐰!— SarasotaSheriff (@SarasotaSheriff) April 17, 2022
2. We’re not sure the Easter bunny stayed long in Venice this morning after coming across this bad boy…
3. We’re guessing he was about 10’ long. FWC was advised but did not respond. Stay safe & call us if you need us!
🐇👮🏽♂️🐊🚨 pic.twitter.com/hHqCMybolm
In the brief clip , the giant gator moves slowly through yards and driveways. "Walking our pet alligator this morning," says one deputy in the video, before the gator makes an abrupt pitstop in a yard.
After taking its sweet sweet time, the gator eventually can be seen sliding into a local pond.
This means, since all 67 counties of have alligators, it's not uncommon to see some "bad boys" in some unconventional spots. So, if you see one where it's not supposed to be, contact the FWC’s Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-FWC-GATOR (866-392-4286).
–
Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps. The video is a good reminder that Florida is now in the middle of alligator mating season, which according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, runs from April through June depending on temperatures.