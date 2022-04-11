Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Video shows huge alligator crawling under Florida man's truck

By on Mon, Apr 11, 2022 at 2:59 pm

click to enlarge SCREENSHOT VIA FACEBOOK
Screenshot via Facebook
It's currently alligator mating season in Florida, which means gators are on the move and there's also a higher than normal chance that one may end up under your truck.

In a video posted to Facebook last week week by Venice resident Daniel Jay Kaufman, a large gator with a missing foot can be seen meandering across a busy intersection directly towards his truck.

"Look at this beast. We got a straight hog," says Kaufman in the short 43-second clip. "It's like a 10-footer."

Kaufman then realizes the gator is headed towards his truck. "Holy cow, sup bro?" yells Kaufman from his vehicle. "You going under my truck?" he asks. "It's official he's under my truck. He just moved my truck. Are you kidding me?"

The video is a good reminder that gators are out and about right now in Florida.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, gators are more active during mating season, which runs from April through June depending on temperatures.

Florida has roughly 1.3 million gators, and they can be found in all 67 counties.

However, if you see one where it's not supposed to be, contact the FWC’s Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-FWC-GATOR (866-392-4286).

This post originally appeared at Creative Loafing Tampa Bay.


