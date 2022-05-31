[VIDEO] Gator chomps golf ball on an Ormond Beach green

A group of Ormond Beach golfers found out the hard way that anything on the course can count as a hazard. An alligator snatched a golfer's ball off the green and ran off with it.The unfortunate player followed behind the hungry, confused gator (presumably to play it as it lies when the gator coughed it up) while his friends encouraged him to chase the gator toward the hole. We're deep into alligator mating season, with the second-scaliest type of Floridians (the first being nudists) showing up just about everywhere. Alligators have been found in just-built homes, local swimming pools and eating their own on local golf courses.Florida has roughly 1.3 million gators, located in all 67 counties. However, if you see one where it's not supposed to be, contact the FWC’s Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-FWC-GATOR (866-392-4286).