VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

‘Uvalde Cops: Our Latest Theory of What Happened That Proves It Was Absolutely Not Our Fault’

Yeah, that’s the ticket.

By on Wed, Jun 8, 2022 at 11:52 am

click to enlarge cjonesrgb06072022.jpeg
Scroll to read more Comics articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

Winter Garden's 'birdhouse' home is on the market for $940K

Winter Garden's 'birdhouse' home is on the market for $940K
The Florida home where members of Lynyrd Skynyrd, .38 Special grew up is on the market for $629K

The Florida home where members of Lynyrd Skynyrd, .38 Special grew up is on the market for $629K
Orlando politicians, activists protest Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' event at Plaza Live

Orlando politicians, activists protest Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' event at Plaza Live
Central Florida Zoomers, Charlie Crist hold 'Remove Ron' DeSantis rally in Orlando

Central Florida Zoomers, Charlie Crist hold 'Remove Ron' DeSantis rally in Orlando

News Slideshows

Winter Garden's 'birdhouse' home is on the market for $940K

Winter Garden's 'birdhouse' home is on the market for $940K
The Florida home where members of Lynyrd Skynyrd, .38 Special grew up is on the market for $629K

The Florida home where members of Lynyrd Skynyrd, .38 Special grew up is on the market for $629K
Orlando politicians, activists protest Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' event at Plaza Live

Orlando politicians, activists protest Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' event at Plaza Live
Central Florida Zoomers, Charlie Crist hold 'Remove Ron' DeSantis rally in Orlando

Central Florida Zoomers, Charlie Crist hold 'Remove Ron' DeSantis rally in Orlando

News Slideshows

Winter Garden's 'birdhouse' home is on the market for $940K

Winter Garden's 'birdhouse' home is on the market for $940K
The Florida home where members of Lynyrd Skynyrd, .38 Special grew up is on the market for $629K

The Florida home where members of Lynyrd Skynyrd, .38 Special grew up is on the market for $629K
Orlando politicians, activists protest Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' event at Plaza Live

Orlando politicians, activists protest Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' event at Plaza Live
Central Florida Zoomers, Charlie Crist hold 'Remove Ron' DeSantis rally in Orlando

Central Florida Zoomers, Charlie Crist hold 'Remove Ron' DeSantis rally in Orlando

Trending

March For Our Lives rallies planned in Orlando and across the country this weekend

By Matthew Moyer

March Our Lives rally in Orlando, 2018

Florida is firing back against a lawsuit attempting to block DeSantis’ ‘Stop WOKE Act’

By Jim Saunders, News Service of Florida

Florida is firing back against a lawsuit attempting to block DeSantis’ ‘Stop WOKE Act’

Trans advocacy groups prepare for legal fight as Florida moves to deny Medicaid coverage for gender-affirming healthcare

By Jim Saunders, News Service of Florida

Not all Florida leaders are fuckwits: Mayor Buddy Dyer sported a "Protect Trans Kids" T-shirt in 2022.

Rent affordability study warns against declaring state of emergency over Orange County housing

By Patricia Tolley

Orange County Commissioners commissioned a study on rent affordability. The study by GAI Consultants admitted there was a "crisis," but warned against declaring an official emergency.

Also in News

The Second Amendment is legal gibberish, and you can interpret it to mean almost anything you want

By Jeffrey C. Billman

James Madison lived in a world of muskets, not assault rifles that rip children’s bodies to shreds.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs bill to standardize active shooter drills in schools

By News Service of Florida

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs bill to standardize active shooter drills in schools

Florida Democrats push for special legislative session to consider measures against gun violence

By News Service of Florida

Sen. Randolph Bracy, D-Ocoee, was one of the lawmakers who wrote to Secretary of State Cord Byrd requesting a special session.

Trans advocacy groups prepare for legal fight as Florida moves to deny Medicaid coverage for gender-affirming healthcare

By Jim Saunders, News Service of Florida

Not all Florida leaders are fuckwits: Mayor Buddy Dyer sported a "Protect Trans Kids" T-shirt in 2022.
More

Digital Issue

June 8, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us