Use-of-force investigation underway after Orlando cops, pro-Palestine protesters clash downtown

Eight people were ultimately arrested on various charges

By on Mon, Sep 23, 2024 at 1:33 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Use-of-force investigation underway after Orlando cops, pro-Palestine protesters clash downtown
Image via Orlando Police Department
A use-of-force investigation has been launched and eight people arrested following a clash between officers and pro-Palestine protesters, Orlando Police Department says.

According to OPD, 20 individuals peacefully demonstrated near Lake Eola around 4 p.m. Saturday. The demonstration was monitored by officers from downtown and Parramore bike units before concluding at 5:15 p.m.

At around 5:30 p.m., bike officers responded to a "disturbance" near the Publix on East Central Boulevard, where some protesters were arguing with a person of opposing views.

A video released by OPD Sunday shows a series of clips of one officer's body-camera footage, covering some of the incident, which appears to have quickly turned into a physical clash between some protesters and officers.

One bodycam clip shows the arresting officer riding a bike alongside the person arguing with protesters. The officer and opponent are walking along the street, while protesters are walking on the parallel sidewalk.

A protester is seen taking a phone out of their pocket and stepping toward the woman and the officer seconds, before someone is heard saying, "Back up." That protester then sprawls on the ground.

The group of protesters are then seen rushing toward the person on the ground and nearby officers, and an altercation quickly breaks out. The sequence spans about three seconds.

Another piece of the video shows clips from what seem to be different bodycams, depicting verbal and physical altercations and showing officers handcuffing some protesters. OPD says this footage "shows the level of agitation of the demonstrators and their willingness to physically attack officers while in the process of making arrests and keeping the peace."

One protester is seen stepping toward an officer with phone in hand, presumably recording a video, before the officer quickly forces them to the ground.

Another clips shows an officer attempting to restrain a protester while they're lying on top of what appears to be another bike officer and his bike on the pavement. Someone is heard saying, "What are you doing?" repeatedly.

In a release shared Sunday night, OPD stated, "When officers attempted to separate the two parties, a member of the Pro-Palestine demonstration group lunged toward an OPD officer and the opposing citizen in a physically threatening manner."

It is not clear which of the depicted altercations this sentence refers to.

The video ends by saying a use-of-force investigation is underway.

Eight people were ultimately arrested on various charges, including disorderly conduct, battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest with violence and resisting arrest without violence, OPD says.

There has been no additional information provided as of early Monday afternoon, including what exactly prompted the investigation or the identities of those arrested.

Earlier this summer, OPD released body-cam footage of a pro-Palestine rally at Lake Eola, in which officers are seen pepper-spraying, shoving and arresting demonstrators.
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Chloe Greenberg

Chloe Greenberg

Chloe Greenberg is the Digital Content Editor for Orlando Weekly.
Scroll to read more Orlando Area News articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Disney Springs restaurant workers highlight their 'second class' status, with lower pay and fewer benefits than unionized Disney employees

By McKenna Schueler

Joli Lindsay, a server at the nonunion Maria & Enzo's at Disney Springs, wants the same rights and benefits afforded to Disney World employees. (Sept. 18, 2024)

United Against Poverty Orlando provides free sandbags for residents and businesses amid floodings

By Lucy Dillon

United Against Poverty Orlando provides free sandbags for residents and businesses amid floodings

Your Words: 'What has Rick Scott done to deserve our vote?'

By Orlando Weekly readers

Your Words: 'What has Rick Scott done to deserve our vote?'

Orange County overdose prevention program aims to save lives, one fentanyl test strip at a time

By McKenna Schueler

Nonprofit Largest Heart distributes fentanyl test strips in Orange County to help prevent accidental overdose.

Federal judge refuses to toss lawsuit alleging Florida failed to prevent sewage dumps that led to manatee deaths

By Jim Saunders, News Service of Florida

Federal judge refuses to toss lawsuit alleging Florida failed to prevent sewage dumps that led to manatee deaths

Judge wants doctor to face $10K fine for abortions performed at Orlando clinic

By Jim Saunders, News Service of Florida

An anti-abortion activist shouts into a bullhorn in the direction of an Orlando abortion clinic, while clinic escorts try to drown out the noise. (May 1, 2024)

'Dangerous and xenophobic': Florida's Haitian lawmakers denounce false pet-eating allegations from Trump campaign

By Mitch Perry, Florida Phoenix

'Dangerous and xenophobic': Florida's Haitian lawmakers denounce false pet-eating allegations from Trump campaign

State approves $200 million plan for New College of Florida, despite concerns about spending

By Jim Turner, the News Service of Florida

State approves $200 million plan for New College of Florida, despite concerns about spending
More

September 18, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us