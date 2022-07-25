VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Universal Orlando's CityWalk evacuated after shooting scare late Saturday night

By on Mon, Jul 25, 2022 at 12:50 pm

click to enlarge Universal CityWalk - Photo by Patricia Tolley
Photo by Patricia Tolley
Universal CityWalk

Late Saturday night Universal Orlando's CityWalk was evacuated after an active shooter scare.

As reported by WESH, several "juveniles" got into a fight in one of the park's garages, and the ensuing noise and shouting led to panic that there was an active shooter in the area. Videos shared by park guests across social media show people running as they try to find safety.

Orlando Police Department stated via Twitter just after midnight that night that there were "NO shots fired & NO injuries reported" in the incident, and that they only evacuated CityWalk out of an "an abundance of caution." No arrests were made.

The incident at Universal came on the same weekend as Orlando's Florida Mall had a similar active shooter scare inside the building, which turned out to be what police believe were just fireworks.

News Slideshows

Steph Curry purchased Winter Park home for family member, per report

Steph Curry purchased Winter Park home for family member, per report
Wawa offers free coffee, fountain sodas to celebrate 10 years in Orlando

Wawa offers free coffee, fountain sodas to celebrate 10 years in Orlando
This Florida castle is on the market for $5.7 million

This Florida castle is on the market for $5.7 million
Margaritaville Resort Orlando 8000 Fins Up Cir, Kissimmee, 855-995-9099 $50-$225 For this one, guests can purchase a trip to the spa and get access to all the fun resort amenities. The Fins Up Beach club is a perfect place to hang out after that spa trip. The white sand and palm trees whisk you to the paradise Jimmy Buffett sings about. This large resort has multiple pools and is minutes away from Island H20 Park and the Promenade Sunset Walk. Here’s to wasting away in Margaritaville.

20 Orlando hotels and resorts offering pool day passes for locals

