Universal Orlando's CityWalk evacuated after shooting scare late Saturday night

click to enlarge Photo by Patricia Tolley Universal CityWalk

Late Saturday night Universal Orlando's CityWalk was evacuated after an active shooter scare.

As reported by WESH, several "juveniles" got into a fight in one of the park's garages, and the ensuing noise and shouting led to panic that there was an active shooter in the area. Videos shared by park guests across social media show people running as they try to find safety.



Orlando Police Department stated via Twitter just after midnight that night that there were "NO shots fired & NO injuries reported" in the incident, and that they only evacuated CityWalk out of an "an abundance of caution." No arrests were made.

The incident at Universal came on the same weekend as Orlando's Florida Mall had a similar active shooter scare inside the building, which turned out to be what police believe were just fireworks.

