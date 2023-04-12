Nominate your local favorites for 2023 BEST OF ORLANDO®

Universal Orlando to shutter Poseidon’s Fury in May

It's been there since Islands of Adventure’s opening day in 1999

By on Wed, Apr 12, 2023 at 4:25 pm

click to enlarge Poseidon's Fury will close in May - Photo courtesy Universal Orlando
Photo courtesy Universal Orlando
Universal Orlando will shutter the Poseidon’s Fury show in May, with promises that it will be replaced with “exciting new experiences for our guests."

Located in the Lost Continent zone at Islands of Adventure, the attraction has been a mainstay of IOA since the park opened. Although it changed a lot over the years, Poseidon's Fury welcomed guests on the park's first day in 1999.

In this walk-through  experience, visitors enter the Temple of Poseidon and walk through the ruins of his kingdom before witnessing a battle between Poseidon and Lord Darkennon.

Poseidon's Fury was the final operating attraction in the Lost Continent, which ceded much of its territory to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. Poseidon's Fury rages for a last time on May 10.

Universal has not yet stated what will be replace this ride.


Tags:

About The Author

Reina Nieves

Reina Nieves is Orlando Weekly's intern for the spring 2023 semester.
