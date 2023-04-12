Universal Orlando to shutter Poseidon’s Fury in May

click to enlarge
Photo courtesy Universal Orlando
Poseidon's Fury will close in May
Universal Orlando will shutter the Poseidon’s Fury
show in May, with promises that it will be replaced with “exciting new experiences for our guests."
Located in the Lost Continent zone at Islands of Adventure, the attraction has been a mainstay of IOA since the park opened. Although it changed a lot over the years, Poseidon's Fury welcomed guests on the park's first day in 1999.
In this walk-through experience, visitors enter the Temple of Poseidon and walk through the ruins of his kingdom before witnessing a battle between Poseidon and Lord Darkennon.
Poseidon's Fury was the final operating attraction in the Lost Continent, which ceded much of its territory to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. Poseidon's Fury rages for a last time on May 10.
Universal has not yet stated what will be replace this ride.
Coming soon: Orlando Weekly Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Orlando stories every morning. Subscribe now and don't miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter