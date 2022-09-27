Universal Orlando closes, Halloween Horror Nights canceled for a couple of days this week due to Hurricane Ian

Photo courtesy Universal Orlando
Following SeaWorld's announcement
earlier on Tuesday, Universal Orlando have issued a statement that the theme park will be closed Wednesday and Thursday. of this week. Halloween Horror Nights will also be called off for both of those days.
As explained in a series of Twitter posts
on Tuesday afternoon, Universal Orlando and CityWalk will both close on Wednesday, Sept. 28 and Thursday, Sept. 29. Halloween Horror Nights will also be canceled for both of those evenings. The plan is to reopen on Friday, Sept. 30 "as conditions permit."
In addition, all of Universal Orlando's resort hotels are at full capacity, but will remain open and operational.