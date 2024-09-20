United Against Poverty Orlando provides free sandbags for residents and businesses amid floodings

Sandbags will be offered until the end of next week

By on Fri, Sep 20, 2024 at 3:49 pm

click to enlarge United Against Poverty Orlando provides free sandbags for residents and businesses amid floodings
Image via Google Maps
United Against Poverty Orlando will offer free sandbags for residents and business owners in the SoDo community amid bouts of heavy rainfall and flooding in Central Florida.

Partnered with Residential Building Supply, Orlando Regional Realtor Association and SoDo District, United Against Poverty began distributing sandbags Thursday as part of an initiative to keep residents and businesses safe from and prepared for challenging weather.

In an Instagram post, SoDo District shared images of the sandbags’ arrival and explained the nonprofit’s distribution process and stipulations. Sandbags are available to pick up at 2894 Illiana Court on a first-come, first-served basis from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. until supplies are gone.

Sand, sandbags and shovels will be provided. Supplies will be available until Friday, Sept. 27.

The news comes about two months after UP Orlando suffered storm damage causing their Michigan Street facility’s roof to cave in. Over Labor Day weekend, United Against Poverty was struck again by bad weather, with heavy floods costing the organization thousands of dollars in damage.

“[The weather] can shift at any time and everyone needs to be prepared, as our Labor Day and subsequent recent rains have shown,” SoDo District’s post reads.
