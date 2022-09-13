UCF, USF receive highest-ever rankings in new US News & World Report list

Photo via YouTube

The University of Florida and Florida State University maintained top-20 rankings among the nation’s public universities, according to a U.S. News & World Report annual list released Monday.UF remained fifth-ranked, tied with the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Joe Glover, UF’s provost and senior vice president for academic affairs, called the result “gratifying,” as the rankings consider factors such as quality of the incoming class of students, graduation and retention rates, average debt of graduates and average alumni-giving rate.“Obviously we’re really pleased to maintain that ranking for the second year in a row. And I think what this demonstrates is that we are creating an environment of sustained excellence here at the University of Florida, that last year wasn’t a fluke,” Glover said in an interview with The News Service of Florida.FSU also kept its spot, as it was tied for 19th with three other universities. The University of South Florida was named the No. 42 public institution, the highest rank in its history. The university climbed four spots from last year. The University of Central Florida also touted its highest-ever ranking, coming in at No. 64 among public universities and rising three spots from last year. UCF shared the ranking with seven other universities.UCF President Alexander Cartwright attributed the higher ranking to the “exceptional work” of faculty, staff and students. Florida International University climbed six spots to land at No. 72 on the list of top public schools.