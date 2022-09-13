ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

UCF, USF receive highest-ever rankings in new US News & World Report list

By on Tue, Sep 13, 2022 at 9:54 am

UCF, USF receive highest-ever rankings in new US News &amp; World Report list
Photo via YouTube

The University of Florida and Florida State University maintained top-20 rankings among the nation’s public universities, according to a U.S. News & World Report annual list released Monday.

UF remained fifth-ranked, tied with the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Joe Glover, UF’s provost and senior vice president for academic affairs, called the result “gratifying,” as the rankings consider factors such as quality of the incoming class of students, graduation and retention rates, average debt of graduates and average alumni-giving rate.

“Obviously we’re really pleased to maintain that ranking for the second year in a row. And I think what this demonstrates is that we are creating an environment of sustained excellence here at the University of Florida, that last year wasn’t a fluke,” Glover said in an interview with The News Service of Florida.

FSU also kept its spot, as it was tied for 19th with three other universities. The University of South Florida was named the No. 42 public institution, the highest rank in its history. The university climbed four spots from last year. The University of Central Florida also touted its highest-ever ranking, coming in at No. 64 among public universities and rising three spots from last year. UCF shared the ranking with seven other universities.

UCF President Alexander Cartwright attributed the higher ranking to the “exceptional work” of faculty, staff and students. Florida International University climbed six spots to land at No. 72 on the list of top public schools.

Tags:

Scroll to read more Orlando Area News articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

The cryogenically frozen Walt Disney One of Orlando&#146;s older legends, there is a myth that Walt Disney had his body cryogenically frozen after his death in 1966 and stored somewhere under Disney World. The rumor was persistent enough to have multiple articles debunking it, but the legend lives on, especially with the underground future cult classic The Further Adventures of Walt's Frozen Head, created by University of Central Florida film school grad Benjamin Lancaster. Photo courtesy of The Further Adventures of Walt&#146;s Frozen Head

24 creepy Central Florida urban legends to keep you up at night
Orlando Magic anti-vaxxer Jonathan Isaac to appear at conservative conference with MyPillow guy

Orlando Magic anti-vaxxer Jonathan Isaac to appear at conservative conference with MyPillow guy
New Slideshow

1920s lakefront Sanford estate hits the market for $3.5 million
Suspiciously neat 'Eat Shit Fascists' graffiti sprayed on Seminole County GOP headquarters

Suspiciously neat 'Eat Shit Fascists' graffiti sprayed on Seminole County GOP headquarters

News Slideshows

The cryogenically frozen Walt Disney One of Orlando&#146;s older legends, there is a myth that Walt Disney had his body cryogenically frozen after his death in 1966 and stored somewhere under Disney World. The rumor was persistent enough to have multiple articles debunking it, but the legend lives on, especially with the underground future cult classic The Further Adventures of Walt's Frozen Head, created by University of Central Florida film school grad Benjamin Lancaster. Photo courtesy of The Further Adventures of Walt&#146;s Frozen Head

24 creepy Central Florida urban legends to keep you up at night
Orlando Magic anti-vaxxer Jonathan Isaac to appear at conservative conference with MyPillow guy

Orlando Magic anti-vaxxer Jonathan Isaac to appear at conservative conference with MyPillow guy
New Slideshow

1920s lakefront Sanford estate hits the market for $3.5 million
Suspiciously neat 'Eat Shit Fascists' graffiti sprayed on Seminole County GOP headquarters

Suspiciously neat 'Eat Shit Fascists' graffiti sprayed on Seminole County GOP headquarters

News Slideshows

The cryogenically frozen Walt Disney One of Orlando&#146;s older legends, there is a myth that Walt Disney had his body cryogenically frozen after his death in 1966 and stored somewhere under Disney World. The rumor was persistent enough to have multiple articles debunking it, but the legend lives on, especially with the underground future cult classic The Further Adventures of Walt's Frozen Head, created by University of Central Florida film school grad Benjamin Lancaster. Photo courtesy of The Further Adventures of Walt&#146;s Frozen Head

24 creepy Central Florida urban legends to keep you up at night
Orlando Magic anti-vaxxer Jonathan Isaac to appear at conservative conference with MyPillow guy

Orlando Magic anti-vaxxer Jonathan Isaac to appear at conservative conference with MyPillow guy
New Slideshow

1920s lakefront Sanford estate hits the market for $3.5 million
Suspiciously neat 'Eat Shit Fascists' graffiti sprayed on Seminole County GOP headquarters

Suspiciously neat 'Eat Shit Fascists' graffiti sprayed on Seminole County GOP headquarters

Trending

Orlando clinic challenges nearly $200k in fines accrued under Florida's 24-hour waiting period abortion law

By News Service of Florida

Orlando clinic challenges nearly $200k in fines accrued under Florida's 24-hour waiting period abortion law

National Hurricane Center watching two disturbances in the Atlantic

By Gabby Macogay

Both tropical disturbances are making their way closer to the Caribbean throughout the week.

Florida calls National Guard into understaffed prisons

By News Service of Florida

Florida calls National Guard into understaffed prisons

Gasoline prices in Florida drop to lowest point since February

By News Service of Florida

Gasoline prices in Florida drop to lowest point since February

Also in News

'Don't Say Gay' opponents ask judge for ability to gather information as law is implemented in Florida schools

By News Service of Florida

'Don't Say Gay' opponents ask judge for ability to gather information as law is implemented in Florida schools

Gasoline prices in Florida drop to lowest point since February

By News Service of Florida

Gasoline prices in Florida drop to lowest point since February

National Hurricane Center watching two disturbances in the Atlantic

By Gabby Macogay

Both tropical disturbances are making their way closer to the Caribbean throughout the week.

Florida calls National Guard into understaffed prisons

By News Service of Florida

Florida calls National Guard into understaffed prisons
More

Digital Issue

September 7, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us