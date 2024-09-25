UCF suspends campus operations Thursday ahead Hurricane Helene

Campus is slated to reopen at 6 a.m. Friday following Thursday’s closure.
While on-campus housing will remain open for student residents, all academic assignments and exams will be suspended Thursday. Students will have access to main campus and downtown grocery shuttles Wednesday.
“We are making this decision in the interest of our community’s safety and well-being,” UCF announced. “Following the storm, we will assess campus and local conditions and provide more specific updates about our anticipated Friday reopening.”
Critical research labs will remain open, and critical employees may be called to work during campus closure, according to the UCF website.
As they become available, more information and updates will be posted on social media, sent through UCF Alert and shared on the UCF website.
Most schools in the Tallahassee and Tampa areas, including Florida State University, Florida A&M University and the University of South Florida, will close Wednesday. The University of Florida, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University’s Daytona Beach campus and the University of North Florida will close Thursday.
