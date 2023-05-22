UCF student tracking Elon Musk’s jet is now following Gov. DeSantis’ jet too

Jack Sweeney is now tracking DeSantis’ government-owned plane, shortly after the governor signed a bill shielding his transportation records from the public and ahead of an expected presidential campaign announcement.
Sweeney told Insider he set up the account, @DeSantisJet, due to the rising interest in the governor.
While the transportation bill (SB 1616) will provide a public-records exemption for DeSantis' travel records, it's still possible to track down his jet's whereabouts using the flight tracking platform ADS-B Exchange.
After Sweeney first began tracking Musk's jet early last year, Musk offered him $5,000 to take down the account. Sweeney countered with a request for $50K or a new Tesla; Musk refused and when he took over as Twitter CEO, he shut down the account, @ElonJet, himself.
Flew from Tallahassee to Tampa and back on 5-17 pic.twitter.com/Eg6K4e63Po— Ron DeSantis's jet (Tracking) (@DeSantisJet) May 19, 2023
The Orlando student got around the ban by creating another account, @ElonJetNextDay, which tracks Musk's flights with a 24-hour delay to comply with Twitter's updated privacy policy restricting users from sharing people's live locations.
The account tracking DeSantis' flights will also be implementing a 24-hour delay to comply with the policy.
