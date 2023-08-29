UCF cancels all Wednesday classes and on-campus activities ahead of Idalia

Classes are expected to resume on Thursday

By on Tue, Aug 29, 2023 at 3:53 pm

UCF cancels classes and activities on Wednesday
Photo courtesy UCF/Facebook
UCF cancels classes and activities on Wednesday
The University of Central has canceled all classes and on-campus activities scheduled for Wednesday, out of concern over the potential impacts of Idalia on the area.

UCF released a statement Tuesday afternoon that outlined the pause in the week's campus life:

Academic and most campus operations are suspended Wednesday, Aug. 30. Students, faculty and staff should remain indoors and off the roads during periods of possible intermittent tropical winds and weather.

Standard operations will continue through 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29, and are planned to resume Thursday, Aug. 31. Select campus dining facilities and student services will be open on Wednesday to support students who live on campus.

Classes are canceled and employees are urged to remain at home, but residence halls and minimal campus services will remain operational. Normal daily operations are expected to resume on Thursday.

Although Idalia is expected to make landfall in Florida as a major hurricane as of this writing, the storm's path should have it passing west of Orlando. Many local school districts — including Orange, Lake and Seminole — have already canceled Wednesday classes as well.

