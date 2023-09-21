Two more arrested in Nazi demonstration over I-4 in Orlando

The third and fourth suspects in the case turned themselves in

By on Thu, Sep 21, 2023 at 2:12 pm

click to enlarge Two more arrested in Nazi demonstration over I-4 in Orlando
Photo via Adobe
Two more suspects involved in a June neo-Nazi banner demonstration over I-4 in Orlando have been arrested.

The suspects, Ronald Murray, 41, and Amanda Rains, 36, turned themselves in to the Orange County Jail Tuesday. They have been charged with criminal mischief for hanging anti-Semitic, racist hate banners and swastika flags along the Daryl Carter Parkway Bridge in Orlando, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement says.

Murray and Rains are the latest in a string of arrests in connection with the June 10 incident within the last week. Anthony Altick, 36, was arrested Sunday in Alachua County and Jason Brown, 48, was arrested Sept. 12 in Brevard County.

The groups' actions violate a newly enacted state law, HB 269, signed this year by Gov. Ron DeSantis. The law includes provisions that prohibit individuals from projecting or displaying images onto a building, structure or other property without the owner's permission.

Brown claims to be part of the Order of the Black Sun, a neo-Nazi extremist group primarily based in Florida and formed just this year. The group uses propaganda and public demonstrations to push its white supremacist ideologies. The same group recently made local headlines as some of its members were stationed outside Walt Disney World over Labor Day weekend, flying swastika flags and a "Ron DeSantis 2024" flag.

It has not been confirmed by FDLE officials whether Altick, Murray or Rains are members of the group.

According to the Anti-Defamation League, anti-Semitic incidents surged to historic levels in 2022, with a total of 3,697 known incidents reported across the U.S. That number represents an increase of 36 percent compared to 2021, a previously record-setting year.

