Trump expects Florida's abortion amendment to pass, but won't say how he'll vote

'I think probably the vote will go in a little more liberal way than people thought'

By on Fri, Aug 9, 2024 at 12:40 pm

click to enlarge Trump expects Florida's abortion amendment to pass, but won't say how he'll vote
Photo via Shutterstock
Former President Donald Trump expects Florida voters to back a November ballot proposal that would put abortion rights in the state Constitution, but he didn’t say how he will vote.

Trump, the Republican presidential nominee, said Thursday he’ll hold a future news conference to announce his position on what will appear on the ballot as Amendment 4.

“Florida does have a vote coming up on that, and I think probably the vote will go in a little more liberal way than people thought,” Trump said during a news conference at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach.

The U.S. Supreme Court in 2022 overturned the decades-old Roe v. Wade decision that ensured abortion access. The proposed Florida constitutional amendment would need support of 60 percent of voters to pass.

A poll released last week by the University of North Florida’s Public Opinion Research Lab found 69 percent of likely voters favored the amendment.

The Floridians Protecting Freedom political committee started the ballot initiative last year after the Republican-controlled Legislature and Gov. Ron DeSantis approved a law that prevents women from having abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.

DeSantis and other state Republican leaders oppose the proposed constitutional amendment, which is backed by Democratic leaders.

More

August 7, 2024

View more issues

