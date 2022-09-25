Tropical Storm Ian tracks westward, but Floridians still urged to prepare

Tropical Storm Ian's projected track has moved westward from initial predictions. While the National Hurricane Center forecast earlier this week that the storm would cut across Central Florida as a major hurricane, that track has since shifted toward the west coast and Panhandle of Florida.Forecasters expect the storm to impact Western Cuba in the coming days as a major hurricane and quickly regain strength in the warm Gulf waters west of Florida. They are urging all Floridians to prepare for a major hurricane, as the track of the storm is uniquely uncertain."Uncertainty in the long-term track and intensity forecast is higher than usual," the NHC said in their Sunday morning bulletin. "There is a risk of dangerous storm surge, hurricane-force winds and heavy rainfall along the west coast of Florida and the Florida Panhandle."