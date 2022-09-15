ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Tropical Storm Fiona forms, heads toward Puerto Rico

By on Thu, Sep 15, 2022 at 12:11 pm

click to enlarge Tropical Storm Fiona forms, heads toward Puerto Rico

The sixth-named storm of a mostly quiet hurricane season has formed in the Atlantic.

Tropical Storm Fiona is currently east of the Leeward Islands and expected to impact that area before the end of the workweek. Tropical storm watches are expected in the US Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico by the end of the day, with impacts to be felt over the weekend.

A projection of the storms path has it moving west toward Hispaniola before turning northward toward the Bahamas. It is still to far out to determine whether the storm will impact Florida. Further tropical cyclone formation is not expected by NHC forecasters in the next five days.

Tags:

About The Author

Alex Galbraith

More
Scroll to read more Florida News articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

Universal is going to unleash an unspeakable evil in the Wizarding World to celebrate Halloween

Universal is going to unleash an unspeakable evil in the Wizarding World to celebrate Halloween
The cryogenically frozen Walt Disney One of Orlando&#146;s older legends, there is a myth that Walt Disney had his body cryogenically frozen after his death in 1966 and stored somewhere under Disney World. The rumor was persistent enough to have multiple articles debunking it, but the legend lives on, especially with the underground future cult classic The Further Adventures of Walt's Frozen Head, created by University of Central Florida film school grad Benjamin Lancaster. Photo courtesy of The Further Adventures of Walt&#146;s Frozen Head

24 creepy Central Florida urban legends to keep you up at night
Orlando Magic anti-vaxxer Jonathan Isaac to appear at conservative conference with MyPillow guy

Orlando Magic anti-vaxxer Jonathan Isaac to appear at conservative conference with MyPillow guy
New Slideshow

1920s lakefront Sanford estate hits the market for $3.5 million

News Slideshows

Universal is going to unleash an unspeakable evil in the Wizarding World to celebrate Halloween

Universal is going to unleash an unspeakable evil in the Wizarding World to celebrate Halloween
The cryogenically frozen Walt Disney One of Orlando&#146;s older legends, there is a myth that Walt Disney had his body cryogenically frozen after his death in 1966 and stored somewhere under Disney World. The rumor was persistent enough to have multiple articles debunking it, but the legend lives on, especially with the underground future cult classic The Further Adventures of Walt's Frozen Head, created by University of Central Florida film school grad Benjamin Lancaster. Photo courtesy of The Further Adventures of Walt&#146;s Frozen Head

24 creepy Central Florida urban legends to keep you up at night
Orlando Magic anti-vaxxer Jonathan Isaac to appear at conservative conference with MyPillow guy

Orlando Magic anti-vaxxer Jonathan Isaac to appear at conservative conference with MyPillow guy
New Slideshow

1920s lakefront Sanford estate hits the market for $3.5 million

News Slideshows

Universal is going to unleash an unspeakable evil in the Wizarding World to celebrate Halloween

Universal is going to unleash an unspeakable evil in the Wizarding World to celebrate Halloween
The cryogenically frozen Walt Disney One of Orlando&#146;s older legends, there is a myth that Walt Disney had his body cryogenically frozen after his death in 1966 and stored somewhere under Disney World. The rumor was persistent enough to have multiple articles debunking it, but the legend lives on, especially with the underground future cult classic The Further Adventures of Walt's Frozen Head, created by University of Central Florida film school grad Benjamin Lancaster. Photo courtesy of The Further Adventures of Walt&#146;s Frozen Head

24 creepy Central Florida urban legends to keep you up at night
Orlando Magic anti-vaxxer Jonathan Isaac to appear at conservative conference with MyPillow guy

Orlando Magic anti-vaxxer Jonathan Isaac to appear at conservative conference with MyPillow guy
New Slideshow

1920s lakefront Sanford estate hits the market for $3.5 million

Trending

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis joins other governors in calling for Biden to cancel student loan forgiveness program

By Alex Galbraith

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis joins other governors in calling for Biden to cancel student loan forgiveness program

If the November races go as forecast, more than half of Florida's House delegation will consist of election deniers

By Jessica Bryce Young

Florida's new Congressional Districts

Tropical Depression Seven forms in the Atlantic

By Gabby Macogay

Tropical Depression Seven forms in the Atlantic

Orange County Superintendent sends message to parents amid alleged increase in prank threats on schools

By Gabby Macogay

Orange County Superintendent sends message to parents amid alleged increase in prank threats on schools

Also in News

Orange County Superintendent sends message to parents amid alleged increase in prank threats on schools

By Gabby Macogay

Orange County Superintendent sends message to parents amid alleged increase in prank threats on schools

Fewer Americans than ever profess confidence in the Supreme Court. That’s because we’ve seen them for the political hacks they are

By Jeffrey C. Billman

Amy Coney Barrett: “[The U.S. Supreme Court] is not comprised of a bunch of partisan hacks.”

If the November races go as forecast, more than half of Florida's House delegation will consist of election deniers

By Jessica Bryce Young

Florida's new Congressional Districts

Teachers using dating apps to find sex probably need to move away from small towns in red states

By Dan Savage

More

Digital Issue

September 14, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us