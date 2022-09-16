Tropical Storm Fiona expected to form into hurricane

Tropical Storm Fiona is expected to become a hurricane as it moves west and north over the weekend.The sixth named storm of the 2022 hurricane season is currently about 130 miles of Guadeloupe. The National Hurricane Center forecasts that it will become a hurricane on Sunday night or early Monday morning off the coast of the Dominican Republic.The majority of forecast models have the storm passing over the Bahamas before heading away from the coast of Florida as it heads north. If Fiona forms into a hurricane as predicted, it will be only the third hurricane so far this year. There have been no major hurricanes — defined as storms with sustained winds of over 111 mph — in this year's hurricane season so far.