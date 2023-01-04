Toll relief program for Florida drivers is in effect through the end of 2023

Some financial relief looks to be on the way for Central Florida drivers, and indeed in the state at large, who blaze up and down toll roads.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a new toll relief program into law that took effect on Jan. 1. The program has set aside $500 million to go back into the pockets of toll-road frequenters.
Drivers who rack up 35 or more tolls a month anywhere in the state through E-Z Pass or SunPass will receive a 50 percent rebate on their bill.
This toll rebate program will run for the duration for 2023.
In a few weeks, 1000s of qualifying commuters will start saving BIG on toll roads across the state w/the Florida Toll Relief program, officially signed into law today by @GovRonDeSantis! Drivers who incur 35+ qualifying transactions save 50% on their bill:https://t.co/1CAuUutuzI https://t.co/WIGgasCaC7— FLORIDA DOT (@MyFDOT) December 15, 2022
Coming soon: Orlando Weekly Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Orlando stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter