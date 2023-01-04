Toll relief program for Florida drivers is in effect through the end of 2023

By on Wed, Jan 4, 2023 at 12:35 pm

Toll relief coming to Florida - Photo courtesy Wikimedia Commons
Photo courtesy Wikimedia Commons
Toll relief coming to Florida

Some financial relief looks to be on the way for Central Florida drivers, and indeed in the state at large, who blaze up and down toll roads.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a new toll relief program into law that took effect on Jan. 1. The program has set aside $500 million to go back into the pockets of toll-road frequenters.

Drivers who rack up 35 or more tolls a month anywhere in the state through E-Z Pass or SunPass will receive a 50 percent rebate on their bill.

This toll rebate program will run for the duration for 2023.

Coming soon: Orlando Weekly Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Orlando stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Matthew Moyer

Read More about Matthew Moyer
Scroll to read more Florida News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Florida lawmakers sue for the right to lobby while in office

By Jim Saunders, News Service of Florida

Florida lawmakers sue for the right to lobby while in office

Former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro hunkers down in Orlando as successor takes office

By Matthew Moyer

Bolsonaro decamps to the City Beautiful

Anti-Semitic slogan projected on busy street in downtown Orlando on New Year's Eve

By Matthew Moyer

"Vax the Jews" flashed in front of NYE revelers in downtown Orlando

Icon Park wheel loses power on New Year's Eve, stranding riders for hours

By Matthew Moyer

Riders were trapped on The Wheel at Icon Park on New Year's Eve

Also in News

The 10 most important American political stories of 2022: Part Two

By Jeffrey C. Billman

In 2022, Liz Cheney lost her job and wrote the first line of her obituary.

Anti-Semitic slogan projected on busy street in downtown Orlando on New Year's Eve

By Matthew Moyer

"Vax the Jews" flashed in front of NYE revelers in downtown Orlando

Former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro hunkers down in Orlando as successor takes office

By Matthew Moyer

Bolsonaro decamps to the City Beautiful

Icon Park wheel loses power on New Year's Eve, stranding riders for hours

By Matthew Moyer

Riders were trapped on The Wheel at Icon Park on New Year's Eve
More

Digital Issue

January 4, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us