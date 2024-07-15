BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE VOTING NOW OPEN — FINAL ROUND!

Today's the last day to cast your vote in the Best of Orlando® 2024 ballot

Winners will be revealed in our Best of Orlando issue, out Aug. 21

By on Mon, Jul 15, 2024 at 2:41 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Today's the last day to cast your vote in the Best of Orlando® 2024 ballot
Pedro Macias/LCC
Readers have through 11:59 p.m. Monday, July 15, to vote on all the best people, places, things to do and food to eat in Orlando.

We're looking for your insight on nearly 350 categories around town — from the best nail salons and dog parks to politicians to taco shops and many, many more. The 10 categories covered are Drinking + Nightlife, Shopping + Retail, Services, Arts + Entertainment, Local Music, Attractions + Recreation, Local Notables, City Life, Food + Dining and Health Beauty + Wellness.

New to the poll this year are two City Life categories: "Best New Category to Add to Best of Orlando® 2025" and "Best Category to Eliminate from Best of Orlando® 2025."

What to know before you vote:
  • You must register and turn off pop-up blockers before voting. If you are having trouble casting votes, you may need to clear your browser's cache.
  • If we suspect that you obtained your votes unfairly — via third-party vendors, paying people to vote for you or by voting for yourself repeatedly using fake accounts — you'll be disqualified.
  • All categories are up to the publisher's discretion; some category winners may not be published in the print issue, subject to space.
So, spread the hometown love and get voting. First, second and third place winners will be revealed in our Best of Orlando issue, out in the world on Aug. 21.

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Scroll to read more Orlando Area News articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

New peer respite center opens in Orlando for mental health, a first for Central Florida

By McKenna Schueler

Yasmin Flasterstein, co-founder of Peer Support Space, sits in a reading nook located in a treehouse-themed bedroom for guests of Eva's Casita in Orlando.

Downtown nighttime parking restriction is no more. City says it was in place for only one weekend

By Zoey Thomas

Downtown Orlando's Central Boulevard garage

Florida college student lied about being suspended 3 years over pro-Palestinian protest arrest

By Vivienne Serret, Fresh Take Florida

Florida college student lied about being suspended 3 years over pro-Palestinian protest arrest

Orange County will bring new electric scooter program to I-Drive

By Zoey Thomas

Orange County will bring new electric scooter program to I-Drive

Florida citrus growers say they're optimistic about the future, after lowest numbers in nearly 100 years

By Tom Urban and Jim Turner, the News Service Florida

Florida citrus growers say they're optimistic about the future, after lowest production in nearly 100 years

Florida Republican leaders offer mostly muted response to Trump rally shooting

By Michael Moline, Florida Phoenix

Florida Republican leaders offer mostly muted response to Trump rally shooting

Florida group leading abortion rights measure raises another $509k in one week

By News Service of Florida and McKenna Schueler

The Yes on 4 rally and March at Lake Eola Park

Federal judge allows teacher lawsuit against controversial pronoun law to continue

By Dara Kam, News Service of Florida

Federal judge allows teacher lawsuit against controversial pronoun law to continue
More

July 10, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us