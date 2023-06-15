TikTok terror? Deltona residents left shaken by possible return of late-night 'door-kicking challenge'

A very bad idea in a Stand Your Ground state, it goes without saying

By on Thu, Jun 15, 2023 at 1:49 pm

'Door-kicking challenge' leaves Deltona residents shook
Screen capture via Fox 35, video courtesy Jeffrey Gibson
'Door-kicking challenge' leaves Deltona residents shook
A TikTok trend, the "door-kicking challenge" is back, and it recently scared the bejeezus out of some Deltona residents.

As reported by Fox 35, several households in Deltona were left panic-stricken in the late-night hours on Tuesday when a group of teens kicked their door repeatedly before disappearing into the night.

Ring camera footage (which to be fair, does look unnerving) captured a masked teen kicking the doors while another recorded.

"Until I saw the video, I didn't even realize that it seemed to be some youths playing what appeared to be a very evil prank," said impacted homeowner Jeffrey Gibson.

The New York Post, as they do, helpfully filled in the more salacious backstory. The door-kicking challenge started up on TikTok in 2021, with participants filmed kicking random doors to the beat of the song “Die Young” by Kesha before running off.

"My wife was having a panic attack at the time because she was just so absolutely distraught," said Gibson.

Risky prank in stand-your-groundville.

