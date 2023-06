TikTok terror? Deltona residents left shaken by possible return of late-night 'door-kicking challenge'

Screen capture via Fox 35, video courtesy Jeffrey Gibson 'Door-kicking challenge' leaves Deltona residents shook

A TikTok trend, the "door-kicking challenge" is back, and it recently scared the bejeezus out of some Deltona residents.As reported by Fox 35 , several households in Deltona were left panic-stricken in the late-night hours on Tuesday when a group of teens kicked their door repeatedly before disappearing into the night.Ring camera footage (which to be fair, does look unnerving) captured a masked teen kicking the doors while another recorded."Until I saw the video, I didn't even realize that it seemed to be some youths playing what appeared to be a very evil prank," said impacted homeowner Jeffrey Gibson.The New York Post , as they do, helpfully filled in the more salacious backstory. The door-kicking challenge started up on TikTok in 2021, with participants filmed kicking random doors to the beat of the song “Die Young” by Kesha before running off."My wife was having a panic attack at the time because she was just so absolutely distraught," said Gibson.Risky prank in stand-your-groundville.