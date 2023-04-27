Tickets for Brightline’s Miami-to-Orlando route go on sale in May

click to enlarge
Photo courtesy Brightline/Facebook
Brightline to start selling tickets for its Orlando-to-Miami route in May
Miami-based higher-speed rail service Brightline has announced that tickets for routes out of their new Orlando station will go on sale in May.
Brightline unveiled their new station at the Orlando International Airport (which includes a bar and
a kids' play area) late last week, and as part of that, confirmed that tickets for train journeys out of this new station go on sale next month.
Arguably, the most eagerly anticipated route departing from this hub will be the Orlando to Miami trip. There will be 16 round trips between Orlando and Miami daily, with hourly departures planned. The journey from Orlando to Miami — with no stops en route — would take approximately three hours. It's no bullet train, but we'll take it.
Trains will depart daily to Miami between 5 a.m. and 8:50 p.m. One-way tickets start at $79 for "Smart" seats and $149 for "Premium" seats. Tickets will be purchased via Brightline's website
or at station kiosks.
Other destinations from this new station include West Palm Beach, Boca Raton, Fort Lauderdale and Aventura.
Brightline, however, did not confirm when these new train routes would be kicking off, though the goal is this summer
.
