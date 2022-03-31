Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

The world's longest car, complete with helipad and putting green, is now in Orlando

Thu, Mar 31, 2022 at 3:58 pm

PHOTO VIA GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS
Photo via Guinness World Records


The world's longest car has made its way to its new home: Dezerland Park Orlando's Auto Museum.

Guinness World Record has verified it as the world's longest car. "The American Dream" is more than 100 feet long. That topped the old record of just 60 feet, set by the same car before 40 feet of modifications were added.

The super limo is made up of 6 Eldorado limousines each weighing over about 5,000 pounds.

"Based on the 1976 Cadillac Eldorado limousines, the record-breaking automobile can be driven from both ends and can also operate as a rigid vehicle," Guinness World Records shared. 

The super-limo is based on the 1976 Cadillac Eldorado limousines. Jay Ohrberg first started working on the limo in 1986 in Burbank, California.The luxurious limo has its own helicopter pad, jacuzzi, a putting green area, can seat up to more than 75 passengers, has its own large waterbed, and a swimming pool.




