VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

The myth that all cities are violent is a right-wing article of faith, one they’re promoting and exploiting shamelessly

By on Wed, Jun 22, 2022 at 1:00 am

San Francisco’s Tenderloin District by night.
San Francisco’s Tenderloin District by night. photo by Jeff Ugai

It’s funny how narratives work.

After San Francisco voters recalled District Attorney Chesa Boudin, Washington Post columnist James Hohmann called the vote “the latest wake-up call for Democrats, who have lost the public’s trust on criminal justice and play down voter anxieties about crime at their peril.” New York magazine’s Jonathan Chait, who imagines himself a sensible progressive amid the left-wing rabble, wrote that Boudin “represents the long tail of a disastrously misconceived response by progressives to the problem of abusive and racist policing.”

Days before the recall, Wall Street Journal writer Andy Kessler decried “filthy” sidewalks “filled with homeless tents and a god-awful smell.” Kessler wrote that he “almost tripped over a squatting man sticking a hypodermic needle between his toes,” and complained that the cops didn’t rush the inconvenient junkie into the back of the nearest squad car. Boudin, he concluded, is “a big source of the city’s current rot.” 

And so the narrative took hold: San Francisco is a dangerous, dystopian hellscape of thieves and homeless drug addicts, and Boudin’s “soft”-on-crime approach — eliminating cash bail, diverting low-level offenses, and ending sentencing enhancements — is to blame. If Democrats don’t condemn the other woke pantywaists in their midst, they’re doomed to Boudin’s fate. 

There are, of course, a few problems with that narrative. 

The first is that, on the national level, Democratic leaders have already condemned anything that faintly resembles “defund the police” at every given opportunity. “I think the voters sent a clear message last night: Both parties have to step up and do something about crime, as well as gun violence,” President Biden, who has repeatedly called for more police funding, said after Boudin’s recall. 

Second, the political takeaway — reform plus crime equals defeat — gets muddled if you zoom out. Reformers in the nearby (and more populous) Contra Costa and Alameda counties won their DA elections this month, as did Kimberly Graham in Des Moines and District Attorney Satana Deberry in Durham, North Carolina. Members of the pro-reform group Fair and Just Prosecution now represent one-fifth of the country. 

But most importantly, the claim that Boudin’s policies failed in San Francisco — and, ipso facto, that similar reforms will likewise fail — deserves scrutiny before it becomes conventional wisdom.

San Francisco is not a violent city. Nor is it becoming a violent city. Violent crime decreased during the pandemic and sits near a 40-year low. Reported robberies and rapes have markedly declined over the last five years. 

In 2021, San Francisco had 56 homicides — about 6.4 homicides per 100,000 people. By comparison, Jacksonville, Florida, a Republican-run city with a long history of tough-on-crime politicians, had more than 12 homicides per 100,000 people last year. 

But San Francisco does have a problem with property crime, especially burglaries and car thefts. And — probably more important to Boudin’s political fate — the city’s streets are rife with homeless camps, people battling mental illness, and drug sales. 

In other words, things largely outside of Boudin’s control. The city’s homeless problem is directly linked to a housing shortage driven by decades of extreme NIMBY policies that benefited wealthy white liberals and exacerbated by the pandemic, especially in the long-troubled Tenderloin district. 

But Boudin became a scapegoat for the city’s ill. The moderate mayor, London Breed, openly attacked him, as did police unions that did not appreciate the extra scrutiny. In a low-turnout election without an opponent to run against, Boudin lost to discontent. 

The more important point is this: There is no evidence that progressive criminal justice policies have led to increased crime. Across the country during the pandemic, homicide rates rose in jurisdictions with law-and-order prosecutors the same as in ones with reformers. And (liberal) urban areas tend to be significantly safer than (conservative) rural ones.   

Yet it’s become an article of faith on the right that liberal cities are debauched and violent — a myth that is too often repeated blindly by mainstream sources. 

The other day, while getting a tire patched at my local garage, I caught a half-hour or so of Fox News’ afternoon — i.e., “news” — programming, in which I not only learned that there is a “war on police” on the West Coast, but also that Oregon’s decriminalization of small amounts of drugs is a “failure” that has turned downtown Portland into “an open-air drug market.”

Oregon’s addiction rates have risen, but it has little to do with not incarcerating addicts. And, contra Fox’s dismissive “reporting,” supporters do not simply say the approach “needs more time.” Rather, they say — and many medical experts agree — that the state needs to improve its pathways to treatment, not lock people up.  

But nuance is the enemy of the narrative. And with the narrative set in stone, conservatives are seizing on concerns about urban crime to press their advantage. In California, Republicans are trying to recall Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón. In Pennsylvania, Republican lawmakers are talking about impeaching Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, who was overwhelmingly re-elected last year. 

Not coincidentally, those lawmakers who are fearmongering about unchecked crime in Philly? Yeah, they live on the other side of the state.  

About The Author

Jeffrey C. Billman

More
Scroll to read more Views + Opinions articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

Is Disney a religion? Twitter thread sparks debate

Is Disney a religion? Twitter thread sparks debate
Orlando's Contio Fund held an emotional 'For Us, By Us' Pulse remembrance event this weekend

Orlando's Contigo Fund held an emotional 'For Us, By Us' Pulse remembrance event this weekend
Orlando commemorated the sixth anniversary of Pulse over protests of a planned museum

Orlando commemorated the sixth anniversary of Pulse over protests of a planned museum
27 Pulse survivors, family members and first responders share their stories

27 Pulse survivors, family members and first responders share their stories

News Slideshows

Is Disney a religion? Twitter thread sparks debate

Is Disney a religion? Twitter thread sparks debate
Orlando's Contio Fund held an emotional 'For Us, By Us' Pulse remembrance event this weekend

Orlando's Contigo Fund held an emotional 'For Us, By Us' Pulse remembrance event this weekend
Orlando commemorated the sixth anniversary of Pulse over protests of a planned museum

Orlando commemorated the sixth anniversary of Pulse over protests of a planned museum
27 Pulse survivors, family members and first responders share their stories

27 Pulse survivors, family members and first responders share their stories

News Slideshows

Is Disney a religion? Twitter thread sparks debate

Is Disney a religion? Twitter thread sparks debate
Orlando's Contio Fund held an emotional 'For Us, By Us' Pulse remembrance event this weekend

Orlando's Contigo Fund held an emotional 'For Us, By Us' Pulse remembrance event this weekend
Orlando commemorated the sixth anniversary of Pulse over protests of a planned museum

Orlando commemorated the sixth anniversary of Pulse over protests of a planned museum
27 Pulse survivors, family members and first responders share their stories

27 Pulse survivors, family members and first responders share their stories

Trending

Donald Trump says he was 'very responsible' for Ron DeSantis getting elected in latest jab at Florida governor

By Alex Galbraith

.

Child stabbed in chest by catfish in Florida freak accident

By Alex Galbraith

Child stabbed in chest by catfish in Florida freak accident

Central Florida woman arrested for hate crimes after pepper spraying Asian women in New York

By Patricia Tolley

Merritt Island resident, Madeline Barker was charged with hate crimes after pepper spraying four Asian women.

Florida had more than 70,000 new COVID-19 cases each of the last two weeks

By News Service of Florida

Florida had more than 70,000 new COVID-19 cases each of the last two weeks

Also in News

Inaccurate and incomplete COVID-19 data means we're in the dark about the current surge

By Laura Sanders, Science News

One-star reviews of Yankee Candles ("No scent"; "Embarrassed as this was a gift") tracked neatly with a rise in COVID-19 cases in 2020 and the subsequent widespread loss of smell.

Donald Trump says he was 'very responsible' for Ron DeSantis getting elected in latest jab at Florida governor

By Alex Galbraith

.

Child stabbed in chest by catfish in Florida freak accident

By Alex Galbraith

Child stabbed in chest by catfish in Florida freak accident

Florida had more than 70,000 new COVID-19 cases each of the last two weeks

By News Service of Florida

Florida had more than 70,000 new COVID-19 cases each of the last two weeks
More

Digital Issue

June 22, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us