The LGBT+ Center Orlando opens 2023 scholarships for area students

The deadline for applications is June 1

By on Thu, Apr 6, 2023 at 5:17 pm

The LGBT+ Center Orlando opens 2023 scholarships for area students
Photo via The LGBT+ Center/Facebook

The LGBT+ Center Orlando has announced the return of its scholarship, aiming to empower community members for the third year in a row. 

The Center scholarship is open to students who reside in Orange, Osceola and Seminole counties and require financial assistance. Applicants must also hold a minimum 2.5 GPA and have already been accepted at a college, university or trade school for 2023-2024 academic year.

"When queer youth thrive, we all do," said George Wallace, chief executive officer of The Center. "I am excited to continue the scholarship program and hope to grow it in the years to come."

The scholarship will grant its recipients $500 each.

The deadline for applications is June 1 at 5 p.m. Recipients will be notified no later than June 28.

Scholarships will be presented directly to recipients at The Center Diversity Awards Luncheon July 28 at the Sheraton Orlando North.

To apply to the Center scholarship, complete the online application and email it back to [email protected]

More information about The Center and the scholarship application can be found online.
