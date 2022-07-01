VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

The Center Orlando teams up with local partners to offer free hepatitis and meningitis vaccines on Saturday

By on Fri, Jul 1, 2022 at 10:53 am

click to enlarge the_center_2020.jpeg

The Florida Department of Health is teaming up with the Center Orlando and SAVOY to prevent the spread of meningitis and hepatitis a.

Last week, the CDC urged gay, bisexual, and other men who have sexual intercourse with men to get a meningococcal vaccine if they live in Florida.

“Because of the outbreak in Florida, and the number of Pride events being held across the state in coming weeks,  it’s important that gay and bisexual men who live in Florida get vaccinated, and those traveling to Florida talk to their healthcare provider about getting a MenACWY vaccine,” said José R. Romero, Director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases.

One of the worst meningitis outbreaks in U.S. history is ravaging Florida's gay men

One of the worst meningitis outbreaks in U.S. history is ravaging Florida's gay men: Orange County has the most cases, with 13.


The event will be held at SAVOY Orlando, right on North Orange Avenue from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Tags:
Orlando rallied for abortion rights downtown Monday in wake of Supreme Court overturning 'Roe v. Wade'

Orlando rallied for abortion rights downtown Monday in wake of Supreme Court overturning 'Roe v. Wade'
This $15 million home in Walt Disney World comes with a movie theater that is a replica of the Millennium Falcon

This $15 million home in Walt Disney World comes with a movie theater that is a replica of the Millennium Falcon
SCOTUS overturns 'Roe v. Wade', Orlando area politicians react to end of constitutional right to abortion

SCOTUS overturns 'Roe v. Wade', Orlando area politicians react to end of constitutional right to abortion
Orlando Magic stun 2022 NBA Draft prognosticators, take Paolo Banchero with first pick

Orlando Magic stun 2022 NBA Draft prognosticators, take Paolo Banchero with first pick

Op-ed: An open letter to the chairwoman of the Orlando Museum of Art Board of Trustees regarding their exhibition of fake Basquiat works

By Samuel S. Flax

Orlando Museum of Art

'Don't Say Gay' law is not forcing Orange County teachers to remove photos of same-sex partners

By Alex Galbraith

Orlando Come Out With Pride festivities in 2016

Orlando Police release bodycam footage of Mall at Millenia shootout that left 19-year-old dead

By Alex Galbraith

Orlando Police release bodycam footage of Mall at Millenia shootout that left 19-year-old dead

Orlando Museum of Art director told art expert who had doubts about Basquiat exhibit to 'stay in [her] limited lane'

By Alex Galbraith

Orlando Museum of Art director told art expert who had doubts about Basquiat exhibit to 'stay in [her] limited lane'

Florida's 'Freedom Week' tax holiday provides incentive to purchase kayaks, sporting equipment

By Maitane Orue

Florida's 'Freedom Week' tax holiday provides incentive to purchase kayaks, sporting equipment

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis responds to 15-week abortion ban injunction

By Alex Galbraith

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis responds to 15-week abortion ban injunction

'Don't Say Gay' law is not forcing Orange County teachers to remove photos of same-sex partners

By Alex Galbraith

Orlando Come Out With Pride festivities in 2016

Florida's 15-week abortion ban blocked by judge

By News Service of Florida

Florida's 15-week abortion ban blocked by judge
