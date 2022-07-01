The Center Orlando teams up with local partners to offer free hepatitis and meningitis vaccines on Saturday

The Florida Department of Health is teaming up with the Center Orlando and SAVOY to prevent the spread of meningitis and hepatitis a.
Last week, the CDC urged gay, bisexual, and other men who have sexual intercourse with men to get a meningococcal vaccine if they live in Florida.
“Because of the outbreak in Florida, and the number of Pride events being held across the state in coming weeks, it’s important that gay and bisexual men who live in Florida get vaccinated, and those traveling to Florida talk to their healthcare provider about getting a MenACWY vaccine,” said José R. Romero, Director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases.
The event will be held at SAVOY Orlando, right on North Orange Avenue from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.