Terrifying infrared video shows gators roaring in South Florida preserve

There's never a good time to mess around with Florida's alligator population, but mating season is especially tense.A new video from wildlife photographer Bobby Wummer shows how aggressive gators can be when the weather gets warm and their dander gets up. The clip, filmed on infrared trail cameras, shows gators snapping at each other and roaring in the Big Cypress National Preserve."Please use caution this time of the year when out in the wetlands of south Florida. The alligators can be quite aggressive and very territorial!" he shared.The wildlife photographer also shared another chilling shot of a crowd of gators in the preserve. Leaving the flash on to catch the reflection of their eyes, Wummer's shot shows a menacing assortment of wading dinosaurs waiting in the park.All 67 counties in Florida have alligators. While the preserve is undoubtedly their home and you are a guest, mating season also brings the chance of seeing a gator roaming where it probably shouldn't be. If you see an alligator out of place, contact the FWC’s Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-FWC-GATOR (866-392-4286).