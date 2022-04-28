Teenage racecar driver from Daytona Beach arrested after punching classmate in the groin

ARCA driver Daniel Dye was arrested after he allegedly punched a high-school classmate in his nethers.
The 18-year-old was taken into custody after reportedly striking the victim while in school at Daytona Beach's Father Lopez High on Monday.
The unnamed victim alleges that Dye was dancing and grinding on his face. When he pushed Dye away, Dye reportedly retaliated by punching him in the groin. The police affadavit says the victim was unable to use the restroom and reported extensive bruising and swelling. The victim went to the hospital and was diagnosed with a possible ruptured testicle.
Prior to the incident, Dye raced full-time in the ARCA Menards Series. He has been suspended from that promotion.
ARCA released a statement announcing Dye's suspension.
GMS Racing statement on Daniel Dye:#ARCA pic.twitter.com/n0U2quD8P4— GMS Racing (@GMSRacingLLC) April 27, 2022
"ARCA Menards Series officials announced penalties to ARCA driver Daniel Dye following an off-track incident on April 26. Dye has been suspended indefinitely for violation of the 2022 ARCA Rulebook Section 12-8.1.E.2 which references ARCA Member Conduct Guidelines," they shared
Dye is facing charges of felony battery and has been released on a $2500 bond.
