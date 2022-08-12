Take the SeaWorld Orlando coaster challenge next week as part of National Roller Coaster Day

By on Fri, Aug 12, 2022 at 3:53 pm

click to enlarge SeaWorld's Ice Breaker - Photo by Seth Kubersky
Photo by Seth Kubersky
SeaWorld's Ice Breaker

SeaWorld Orlando is marking National Roller Coaster Day next week with a good ol' roller coaster challenge, and you're invited to test your mettle (and stomach strength).

This Tuesday, Aug. 16, is National Roller Coaster Day and SeaWorld is throwing down the gauntlet with a one-day test of digestive strength, nerves and equilibrium.

Park entrants are "challenged" to ride Ice Breaker, Manta, Mako, Kraken, Journey to Atlantis and Super Grover’s Box Car Derby in turn over the course of the day. Participants get a lanyard to keep track of the coasters they've bested. And you have to do some posting on social media about it, you lucky influencer. Winners are eligible to receive a Quick Queue Unlimited pass to use during another SeaWorld visit.

Participating in this coaster challenge is included with theme park admission. When the park runs out of lanyards, they're out — no more contestants. Hold on to your lunch.



Trending

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

