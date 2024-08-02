SunRail's expansion continues with imminent DeLand station opening

Orlando riders will be able to travel to DeLand for $4

By on Fri, Aug 2, 2024 at 4:48 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge SunRail's long-awaited DeLand extension opens soon - Photo via sunrail/Instagram
Photo via sunrail/Instagram
SunRail's long-awaited DeLand extension opens soon
The DeLand SunRail station will open for business Monday, Aug. 12, the Central Florida light-rail company announced this week.

The $40 million-plus expansion, which the SunRail commission narrowly voted to approve in October 2020, adds 12.2 miles of track from DeBary to DeLand. The station will be the new northernmost stop for the train line in Central Florida.

Local residents will be able to travel from one of Orlando's three stations — AdventHealth, Lynx Central and Church Street — or from Sanford north to DeLand for about $4. There, they can visit attractions including Hontoon Island State Park or DeLand's bustling downtown.

DeLand is about a 48-minute car drive north of Orlando, with a population less than one-fifth of Orlando's. SunRail describes the area as full of opportunity on its website:

“The area immediately surrounding the SunRail station provides a unique redevelopment opportunity for local residents and elected officials to serve commuter rail passengers in one of the fastest growing residential areas of the state.".

Once opened, the new station will act as a “northern terminus,” with all trains traveling south from that spot. Train service operates Monday through Friday. It departs every half-hour in the mornings and evenings and intermittently midday.

The DeLand station connects with national railroad Amtrak, which runs north to Palatka and Jacksonville before spreading throughout the country. SunRail also offers connections through VoRide by Voltran, a pick-up and drop-off service running throughout DeLand, Orange City, Deltona and DeBary; Lyft, Uber and Mears.

DeLand’s station opening comes after Maitland city leaders decided in June to opt out of their own SunRail contract.

The Florida Department of Transportation will turn maintenance costs over to local governments starting in January. Maitland council members decided they couldn’t foot the almost $300,000 annual bill for a station that ranks second-lowest of all SunRail stops.

Maitland city officials are now negotiating a new contract with the county, which they have until the end of 2024 to approve — or else their station may shut down permanently.

Orlando stations, on the other hand, seem to be thriving. The downtown LYNX station saw the highest ridership of any location for the fiscal year 2024, according to SunRail monthly ridership data.

SunRail is now considering opening stations at Orlando’s airport and Disney Springs in a $4 billion construction project across the city’s tourism corridor.


Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Zoey Thomas

Scroll to read more Orlando Area News articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Florida may have to pay businesses’ legal fees after judge permanently blocks part of ‘Stop Woke’ law

By News Service of Florida

Florida may have to pay businesses’ legal fees after judge permanently blocks part of ‘Stop Woke’ law

DeSantis declares state of emergency for 54 Florida counties as storm develops

By News Service of Florida

DeSantis declares state of emergency for 54 Florida counties as storm develops

Is another far-right candidate running for Orange County School Board in 2024? Here's what we know

By McKenna Schueler

Mailer from the Orange County Democratic Executive Committee warning voters against school board candidate Jeni Grieger.

Orlando calls for artists to contribute to food insecurity-themed exhibits

By Zoey W. Thomas

Orlando calls for artists to contribute to food insecurity-themed exhibits

DeSantis declares state of emergency for 54 Florida counties as storm develops

By News Service of Florida

DeSantis declares state of emergency for 54 Florida counties as storm develops

The NRA goes after law banning people under 21 from buying rifles, long guns

By Dara Kam, News Service of Florida

The NRA goes after law banning people under 21 from buying rifles, long guns

Florida may have to pay businesses’ legal fees after judge permanently blocks part of ‘Stop Woke’ law

By News Service of Florida

Florida may have to pay businesses’ legal fees after judge permanently blocks part of ‘Stop Woke’ law

Federal judge refuses Florida's request to block Title IX rule over LGBTQ+ protections

By News Service of Florida

Federal judge refuses Florida's request to block Title IX rule over LGBTQ+ protections
More

July 31, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us