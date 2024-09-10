SunRail offers free rides for students, faculty during College Week 2024

College students, faculty and staff can ride for free on all SunRail trains and stations throughout College Week, from Sept. 16 to 20, SunRail announced Tuesday. Riders only need to show a valid campus ID from a Central Florida college or university in place of a SunCard or SunRail ticket.
Whether riders want to explore Central Florida, attend community events, find a new study spot, visit friends at other campuses or simplify their commute, SunRail offers plenty of options to help save money on transportation costs. Each train is equipped with work tables, power outlets and free Wi-Fi, so riders can focus on school or work while avoiding traffic and parking difficulties.
Eligible participants include students and employees at the University of Central Florida, Rollins College, FAMU College of Law, Valencia College, Stetson University, Seminole State College, AdventHeath University, Florida State College of Medicine and Orange Technical College. An interactive map of which station is near each campus is available online.
More information about the initiative is available on the railway's website.
