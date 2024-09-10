SunRail offers free rides for students, faculty during College Week 2024

College students, faculty, staff ride free from Sept. 16 to 20

By on Tue, Sep 10, 2024 at 3:30 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge SunRail offers free rides for students, faculty during College Week 2024
Photo via SunRail/Facebook
All aboard! SunRail will offer free rides to those in the Central Florida collegiate community next week.

College students, faculty and staff can ride for free on all SunRail trains and stations throughout College Week, from Sept. 16 to 20, SunRail announced Tuesday. Riders only need to show a valid campus ID from a Central Florida college or university in place of a SunCard or SunRail ticket.

Whether riders want to explore Central Florida, attend community events, find a new study spot, visit friends at other campuses or simplify their commute, SunRail offers plenty of options to help save money on transportation costs. Each train is equipped with work tables, power outlets and free Wi-Fi, so riders can focus on school or work while avoiding traffic and parking difficulties.

Eligible participants include students and employees at the University of Central Florida, Rollins College, FAMU College of Law, Valencia College, Stetson University, Seminole State College, AdventHeath University, Florida State College of Medicine and Orange Technical College. An interactive map of which station is near each campus is available online.

More information about the initiative is available on the railway's website.

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Scroll to read more Orlando Area News articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

GoFundMe for Florida whistleblower fired after leaking DeSantis' state park plans reaches over $200K

By Jim Turner, the News Service of Florida

GoFundMe for Florida whistleblower fired after leaking DeSantis' state park plans reaches over $200K

DeSantis urges Legislature to address problems facing Florida condo residents

By Jim Turner, the News Service of Florida

DeSantis urges Legislature to address problems facing Florida condo residents

Forecasters ease storm predictions for 2024 hurricane season

By News Service of Florida

Forecasters ease storm predictions for 2024 hurricane season

Florida Gov. DeSantis defends using state-run website to push anti-abortion information

By Jim Saunders and Jim Turner, News Service of Florida

Florida Gov. DeSantis defends using state-run website to push anti-abortion information

Florida Gov. DeSantis defends using state-run website to push anti-abortion information

By Jim Saunders and Jim Turner, News Service of Florida

Florida Gov. DeSantis defends using state-run website to push anti-abortion information

DeSantis urges Legislature to address problems facing Florida condo residents

By Jim Turner, the News Service of Florida

DeSantis urges Legislature to address problems facing Florida condo residents

'Threatens women's safety': State agency targets Florida abortion rights amendment

By Jackie Llanos, Florida Phoenix

'Threatens women's safety': State agency targets Florida abortion rights amendment (4)

Your words: 'How did the state park initiative catch us all off guard?' and 'A statement on the execution of Loran Cole'

By Orlando Weekly readers

Your words: 'How did the state park initiative catch us all off guard?' and 'A statement on the execution of Loran Cole'
More

September 4, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us