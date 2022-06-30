VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Starting in July, Florida police can fine drivers for playing loud music

By on Thu, Jun 30, 2022 at 11:09 am

click to enlarge ADOBE
Adobe

Starting July 1, blasting music in your car is a punishable offense in the Sunshine State.

Under a newly passed law, officers can issue fines up to $114 if they can hear your tunes from 25 feet away. The law is even stricter in the areas surrounding churches, schools and hospitals. The Florida Supreme Court struck down the last attempt at the law in 2012, saying that exemptions in that law for political and commercial vehicles were unconstitutional. The new law features no exemptions.

Orange County Sheriff's Office Lt. Mike Crabb defended the statute when speaking to WESH.

"The average vehicle is about 18 feet long so that kind of gives you an idea. If I'm even two cars behind you, I'm at least 36 feet on the average," Crabb said. "Kind of just keeping the peace. Some of these stereos that are playing out there are so loud they're actually dangerous."

Like most laws that allow officers to stop people based on their own perception, there is significant worry that the new rules will be used to target people of color


Orlando rallied for abortion rights downtown Monday in wake of Supreme Court overturning 'Roe v. Wade'

This $15 million home in Walt Disney World comes with a movie theater that is a replica of the Millennium Falcon

SCOTUS overturns 'Roe v. Wade', Orlando area politicians react to end of constitutional right to abortion

Orlando Magic stun 2022 NBA Draft prognosticators, take Paolo Banchero with first pick

Orlando rallied for abortion rights downtown Monday in wake of Supreme Court overturning 'Roe v. Wade'

This $15 million home in Walt Disney World comes with a movie theater that is a replica of the Millennium Falcon

SCOTUS overturns 'Roe v. Wade', Orlando area politicians react to end of constitutional right to abortion

Orlando Magic stun 2022 NBA Draft prognosticators, take Paolo Banchero with first pick

Orlando rallied for abortion rights downtown Monday in wake of Supreme Court overturning 'Roe v. Wade'

This $15 million home in Walt Disney World comes with a movie theater that is a replica of the Millennium Falcon

SCOTUS overturns 'Roe v. Wade', Orlando area politicians react to end of constitutional right to abortion

Orlando Magic stun 2022 NBA Draft prognosticators, take Paolo Banchero with first pick

Orlando Museum of Art Director Aaron De Groft ousted after FBI raids museum seeking possibly fake Basquiat paintings

Orlando Police release bodycam footage of Mall at Millenia shootout that left 19-year-old dead

Orlando Museum of Art director told art expert who had doubts about Basquiat exhibit to 'stay in [her] limited lane'

Kissimmee pastor arrested for allegedly exposing himself in a Starbucks

Orange County Public Schools names Dr. Maria Vazquez as new superintendent

Dr. Maria Vazquez

Orlando area victim of R. Kelly celebrates his 30-year sentence on social media

Op-ed: An open letter to the chairwoman of the Orlando Museum of Art Board of Trustees regarding their exhibition of fake Basquiat works

Orlando Museum of Art

Orlando Museum of Art Director Aaron De Groft ousted after FBI raids museum seeking possibly fake Basquiat paintings

