Splash Mountain is gone for good, but its water lives on through superfan eBay sales

Baggies, bottles and jars of Splash Mountain water are getting crazy bids

Fri, Jan 27, 2023

They say if you love something, let it go. They also say if a Disney fan wants something, don't get in their way.

After nearly 30 years, Walt Disney World's beloved Splash Mountain closed for good on Sunday. As the  ride took its last few trips around the briar patch, fans bid farewell by listing baggies, bottles and jars of Splash Mountain water for sale on eBay.

Fans started listing samples of the limited water soon after the ride closed, with prices ranging from a few dollars up to thousands. One listing, titled "RARE Disney 2023 Splash Mountain Attraction Flume Water (Custom Ziploc), offers a Ziploc Splash Mountain-themed baggie given out by Disney to keep belongings dry on the ride. It's currently priced at $15,099.00 and has 19 bids.

Another listing, "Real Disney Splash Mountain Water 1/22/2023 Last Day AIR TIGHT SEAL!," is a likely reused Smuckers glass jar written on in black ink. It's priced at $7,100 with four bids.

The pre-emptive water nostalgia comes as Splash Mountain saw its final days after a recent history of fan complaints due to the ride's ties to the 1946 film Song of the South. The film, which Disney has locked away in all forms for more than 35 years, has in recent years (decades, really) been criticized for its racist stereotypes and idyllic depictions of Southern plantation life.

The ride is set for a much-needed transformation. It will reopen as Tiana's Bayou Adventure, based on the film The Princess and the Frog, which features Disney's very first Black princess.
