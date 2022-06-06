VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Special Olympics dropped COVID-19 vax requirement following threat from state of Florida

By on Mon, Jun 6, 2022 at 9:46 am

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA SPECIAL OLYMPICS/FACEBOOK
Photo via Special Olympics/Facebook

After the state threatened to impose a $27.5 million fine, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Friday that the Special Olympics USA Games will not have a COVID-19 vaccination requirement next week in Orlando.

The Florida Department of Health sent a notice Thursday to Special Olympics International threatening to assess the fine for 5,500 violations of a state prohibition on vaccination mandates. Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo, who doubles as secretary of the Department of Health, said the state had worked with Special Olympics officials for six months to resolve the vaccination issue.

“How can you force people to take a vaccine in order to stop transmission when that vaccine is not effective at stopping transmission?” Ladapo said during an appearance with DeSantis in Orlando.

Related
Florida Surgeon General refuses to say whether he's been vaccinated against COVID-19 during tense confirmation hearing

Florida Surgeon General refuses to say whether he's been vaccinated against COVID-19 during tense confirmation hearing


DeSantis and Ladapo have long criticized COVID-19 vaccination requirements. Florida lawmakers last year made permanent a ban on so-called vaccine “passports.” That followed DeSantis issuing an executive order to prohibit businesses from requiring people to show they had been vaccinated to gain entry.

The law authorized the department to impose $5,000 fines per individual required to show proof of vaccination. The Department of Health letter pointed to 5,500 people being required to show proof of vaccination to gain entry to the games. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says vaccines help protect people from getting seriously ill or dying from COVID-19.
Scroll to read more Orlando Area News articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

Winter Garden's 'birdhouse' home is on the market for $940K

Winter Garden's 'birdhouse' home is on the market for $940K
The Florida home where members of Lynyrd Skynyrd, .38 Special grew up is on the market for $629K

The Florida home where members of Lynyrd Skynyrd, .38 Special grew up is on the market for $629K
Orlando politicians, activists protest Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' event at Plaza Live

Orlando politicians, activists protest Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' event at Plaza Live
Central Florida Zoomers, Charlie Crist hold 'Remove Ron' DeSantis rally in Orlando

Central Florida Zoomers, Charlie Crist hold 'Remove Ron' DeSantis rally in Orlando

News Slideshows

Winter Garden's 'birdhouse' home is on the market for $940K

Winter Garden's 'birdhouse' home is on the market for $940K
The Florida home where members of Lynyrd Skynyrd, .38 Special grew up is on the market for $629K

The Florida home where members of Lynyrd Skynyrd, .38 Special grew up is on the market for $629K
Orlando politicians, activists protest Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' event at Plaza Live

Orlando politicians, activists protest Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' event at Plaza Live
Central Florida Zoomers, Charlie Crist hold 'Remove Ron' DeSantis rally in Orlando

Central Florida Zoomers, Charlie Crist hold 'Remove Ron' DeSantis rally in Orlando

News Slideshows

Winter Garden's 'birdhouse' home is on the market for $940K

Winter Garden's 'birdhouse' home is on the market for $940K
The Florida home where members of Lynyrd Skynyrd, .38 Special grew up is on the market for $629K

The Florida home where members of Lynyrd Skynyrd, .38 Special grew up is on the market for $629K
Orlando politicians, activists protest Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' event at Plaza Live

Orlando politicians, activists protest Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' event at Plaza Live
Central Florida Zoomers, Charlie Crist hold 'Remove Ron' DeSantis rally in Orlando

Central Florida Zoomers, Charlie Crist hold 'Remove Ron' DeSantis rally in Orlando

Trending

States with highest numbers of abortion-restricting laws also have the highest levels of maternal mortality

By Jeffrey C. Billman

States with highest numbers of abortion-restricting laws also have the highest levels of maternal mortality

Pulse memorial events planned for sixth anniversary

By OW Staff

Pulse memorial events planned for sixth anniversary

Democratic congressional candidate Maxwell Frost confronts Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis during Orlando show

By Alex Galbraith

Democratic congressional candidate Maxwell Frost confronts Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis during Orlando show

A Seminole County woman was kicked out of a Christian rehab for kissing another woman

By Eric Tegethoff

A Seminole County woman was kicked out of a Christian rehab for kissing another woman

Also in News

States with highest numbers of abortion-restricting laws also have the highest levels of maternal mortality

By Jeffrey C. Billman

States with highest numbers of abortion-restricting laws also have the highest levels of maternal mortality

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs record $110 billion state budget

By News Service of Florida

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs record $110 billion state budget

Orlando to Tampa rail connection receives crucial early funding

By Maitane Orue

Orlando to Tampa rail connection receives crucial early funding

Clermont candidate for Florida Ag Commissioner wants to make Florida a shroom-friendly state

By Patricia Tolley

Morales (left) wants to make psychoactive mushrooms legal in the state.
More

Digital Issue

June 1, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us